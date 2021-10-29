Virginia Dare owner encourages participation in this year's lighted boat parade

The Virginia Dare invites Smith Mountain Lake boat owners to join the parade. Once again this year the lake’s most famous boat will be decked out in holiday lights, leading what organizers hope is a train of 50 or more boats.

As it has been during the long history of the boat parade, the spectacle is in the name of charity and the desire to bring a happy holiday season to those in need.

“I try to remind everyone a boat parade is beautiful and it’s fun to do, the camaraderie and the pre-party we have,” said Garret Meyer, Virginia Dare Marina owner. “But most importantly it is really there to get donations of food hats and gloves for area kids.”

This year Meyer is working with Debra Gatto of the Smith Mountain Lake Civitan Club. Donations of food, hats and gloves are being collected at the Virginia Dare Marina. Meyer is working on setting up other collection sites. Meyer list those on the Virginia Dare’s Facebook page.

During a “normal” year the Virginia Dare runs up to 200 cruises during the summer season, but the holiday cruise is probably one of their most important trips, according to Meyer. They resurrected the boat parade when the marina was purchased 4 years ago. In the years before the purchase, the parade had dwindled in participants.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}