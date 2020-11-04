West Piedmont Health District rolls out free testing schedule

Coronavirus tests will be offered free throughout November and December — twice in Rocky Mount, weekly in Martinsville and daily in Patrick County.
The district, part of the Virginia Department of Health, is the sponsor of the testing, along with various partners. The only requirement for being tested is to be at least 18 years old; tests are not available for children.
Funding is from the federal government “to increase testing across the state,” district spokesperson Nancy Bell wrote by email.
“We have been working for several weeks with the partners to finalize memoranda of agreement as to scope of services. Carilion Clinic is our contractor for Franklin County, Martinsville EMS and National Guard for Henry/Martinsville, and Dr. Richard Cole for Patrick County,” she wrote.
Franklin County has been part of a precipitous spike of cases in the past two months that has more than tripled its total since Sept. 1. Henry County on Monday surpassed 1,400 cases since the pandemic began.
West Piedmont overall has seen 3,198 cases and 90 deaths. Some 307 have been hospitalized (297 of those being confirmed cases).
Already 27,060 in the district had been tested as of Monday, with a seven-day positivity rating of 10.9%, which is significantly higher than the state’s 5.8% rate.
The first testing event, Thursday in Rocky Mount, “is designed for the general public who have a legitimate reason for needing a test: potential exposure, symptoms or caring for a high-risk family member, for example,” Bell wrote. “Carilion is requiring pre-registration.”
Testing will be held Nov. 5 at Pigg River Community Center, 2410 S. Main St., Rocky Mount, from 9 a.m. to noon.
The next test offering in Rocky Mount on Nov. 9, is designed to address any “post election” coronavirus worries, Bell wrote. “This is so people working or visiting the polls can check their COVID status after the fact, and we can begin case management of any positive cases before they are spread.”
Testing will be held at the Franklin County Government Center, 1255 Franklin St., Rocky Mount, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Registration is required for both Rocky Mount locations by calling 769-2052.
The testing sessions in Martinsville are open to anyone on a walk-in basis — no registration required.
In Stuart, “Dr. Cole’s office requires calling the office for an appointment. He may offer some testing events in other areas of the community, and we will let you know if that is the case,” Bell said.
Testing supplies and laboratory work are provided by the West Piedmont Health District, and its contact tracers will notify and manage all positive cases identified, Bell said. The event partners will perform the testing and call people who tested negative.
Testing schedule
In Martinsville, testing will be conducted by the Army National Guard. Testing will take place at the National Guard Armory, 315 Commonwealth Blvd., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the following dates:
Nov. 9 and 10
Nov. 16 and 17
Nov. 24
Nov. 30
Dec. 1
Dec. 7 and 8
Martinsville Emergency Services will conduct testing on Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Armory. Plans are pending, and details will be released at a later date.
In Patrick County, free testing is offered weekdays at Patrick County Urgent Care, 935 Woodland Drive, Stuart, by appointment only.
The VDH reports 183,418 total cases of coronavirus in the state, with 12,674 hospitalizations and 3,658 total deaths. It has identified 1,304 total outbreaks which have caused 28,120 associated cases.
Elsewhere in the health district, Henry County has had 1,401 cases, with 144 hospitalizations and 32 deaths. Martinsville has had 497 cases, with 67 hospitalizations and 25 deaths. Patrick County has reported 337 cases, including 60 hospitalizations and 27 deaths.
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com.
