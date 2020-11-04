West Piedmont Health District rolls out free testing schedule

Coronavirus tests will be offered free throughout November and December — twice in Rocky Mount, weekly in Martinsville and daily in Patrick County.

The district, part of the Virginia Department of Health, is the sponsor of the testing, along with various partners. The only requirement for being tested is to be at least 18 years old; tests are not available for children.

Funding is from the federal government “to increase testing across the state,” district spokesperson Nancy Bell wrote by email.

“We have been working for several weeks with the partners to finalize memoranda of agreement as to scope of services. Carilion Clinic is our contractor for Franklin County, Martinsville EMS and National Guard for Henry/Martinsville, and Dr. Richard Cole for Patrick County,” she wrote.

Franklin County has been part of a precipitous spike of cases in the past two months that has more than tripled its total since Sept. 1. Henry County on Monday surpassed 1,400 cases since the pandemic began.

West Piedmont overall has seen 3,198 cases and 90 deaths. Some 307 have been hospitalized (297 of those being confirmed cases).