Winner announced in online poker fundraiser

Dick Bernard was named the winner of the second annual SML Rotary Scholarship Texas Hold’em Tournament held online Feb. 13.
The event had a few lost connections due to the large amounts of freezing rain that fell that morning. In all, 16 players competed in the tournament. Bernard won the final hand with an ace-high flush and was awarded $200.
Competitor Vickie West placed second in the tournament and Patrick Kelly placed third.
In all the tournament raised $1,110 toward the SML Rotary Scholarship program.
