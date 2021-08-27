YMCA offering before and after school program

The Franklin County Family YMCA SAFE before and after school program is a place where children can be physically active, learn and be engaged during the critical out of school hours.

“One in five children do not have someone to care for them after school, an essential time to help increase children’s success in school,” Jamie Stump, childcare director, said. “As an organization dedicated to youth development, we know how important it is that our children have a safe and enriching environment for learning, both in and out of school. We are pleased to be able to provide this space to the children in our community, allowing their invaluable social, emotional, physical and academic growth to continue long after the school day ends.”

Through a balanced approach to youth development, the program offers activities, mentorship and academic support, nurturing the potential of all participants throughout the school year. Financial assistance is available to ensure every child and teen has the opportunity to learn and grow at the Y.

Before school care is available at Boones Mill and Burnt Chimney Elementary from 6 to 8:30 a.m. After school care is available until 6 p.m. at Ferrum Elementary, Rocky Mount, Lee Waid, Boones Mill, Windy Gap, Burnt Chimney, Dudley, Glade Hill and Callaway.