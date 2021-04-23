Americans felt some relief on Wednesday

On Wednesday afternoon, Black people across the nation felt some relief and vindication. A local jury in Minneapolis, Minnesota returned three guilty verdicts against Derek Chauvin, a fired and disgraced white police officer, who was charged with the choking death of George Floyd, a local Black man.
Crowds had formed in Minneapolis and other places across the country. It was felt that if the jury did not convict, there would be many riots across the nation. After the judge read the verdicts, one could almost hear the sighs of relief.
This big event reminds me of the early days in the South when Black people were slaves, and treated as if they were most inferior. As an Associated Press photographer, I understood the social injustices. I remember, and covered, the Emmitt Till case in Mississippi in 1955. That involved the brutal murder of a 14-year-old Chicago Black boy who went to Money, Mississippi, to visit relatives. However, supposedly Till and a couple of his cousins went to a store, and Till reportedly whistled at one of the women. As the story goes, the husbands, Roy Bryant and J.W. Milam, got Till out of bed, took him to a barn, beat and shot Till to death. They tied a cotton gin around his neck with barbed wire and tossed his body into the Tallahatchie River. They were put on trial, but everyone knew there would not be a conviction. There wasn’t. This case was actually the beginning of the Civil Rights Movement.
In early 1956, a Black lady, Rosa Parks, was removed from a city bus in Montgomery, Alabama and arrested. Almost immediately, a young Black preacher in Montgomery came to the forefront and started preaching and holding big meetings in defense of the Black people of the world, especially in the belt of Southern states. His name was Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Right then the Civil Rights Movement got its original start. I also covered those stories. Despite King’s intentions, he was assassinated in Memphis in 1968. I covered that story as well.
The Black people, who were forced to come to this county, and placed into slavery, were treated almost as non-humans, especially in the South. King’s movement rather ended with his death. Now the surge of Black killings and brutality has spread nationwide. Black Americans, plus many white sympathizers, have worked hard to have equal representation in the world of peoples.
Dr. King probably has a smile of happiness, plus a renewed hope for better treatment of the Black people of this country.
Gene Herrick is a retired Associated Press news photographer who lives in Rocky Mount.