Americans felt some relief on Wednesday

Crowds had formed in Minneapolis and other places across the country. It was felt that if the jury did not convict, there would be many riots across the nation. After the judge read the verdicts, one could almost hear the sighs of relief.

This big event reminds me of the early days in the South when Black people were slaves, and treated as if they were most inferior. As an Associated Press photographer, I understood the social injustices. I remember, and covered, the Emmitt Till case in Mississippi in 1955. That involved the brutal murder of a 14-year-old Chicago Black boy who went to Money, Mississippi, to visit relatives. However, supposedly Till and a couple of his cousins went to a store, and Till reportedly whistled at one of the women. As the story goes, the husbands, Roy Bryant and J.W. Milam, got Till out of bed, took him to a barn, beat and shot Till to death. They tied a cotton gin around his neck with barbed wire and tossed his body into the Tallahatchie River. They were put on trial, but everyone knew there would not be a conviction. There wasn’t. This case was actually the beginning of the Civil Rights Movement.