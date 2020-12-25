A Christmas message for 2020

His very name means that God is with us. This is the foundational reality of life. However, he did not come and appear as was expected. The people of that day wanted and expected a powerful ruler who would conquer Rome and throw off the oppressive government they were experiencing. He would solve their problems. When Jesus was born as a baby and grew up as a normal child and appeared as a man teaching, healing, helping he “did not fit the bill”. God was with them and they did not recognize him. They missed him. So often we miss the presence of the Lord because he does not show up in our lives as we would expect or want. God does not solve our problems, take out our enemies, or even remove the hurt of our lives on the schedule we desire and even demand. So we conclude he must be far away and disconnected from our lives. At times God seems so distant. He is with us even though he is not doing what we always want. God is with us because of the promise of Jesus not because of how he performs in our lives.