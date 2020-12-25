A Christmas message for 2020

2020 has been a challenge to say t he least. I have encountered many who are happy to see it pass to history. Christmas 2020 is no exception to the challenges of this year. Many of us are trying to have a meaningful Christmas void of the many traditional observances that are so significant to us. Central to this is having family and friends to share Christmas with. The experience of loneliness is one we do not want to associate with Christmas. Yet for many that will be a reality. We need Christmas this year more than ever. The message of Christmas is simple and direct. Jesus has come to be with us! His birth and life mean that he is with us. We are not alone! Jesus is with us.
The message that the angel brought to Joseph that first Christmas was that God in the person of his Son had come to be with us. The angel of the Lord came to Joseph when he learned that Mary whom he was engaged to was expecting a child. The last thing that Joseph expected was that this child would be the Messiah and that Mary’s pregnancy was an act of the Holy Spirit. He was of the mind to put her away privately. In the midst of his fear, confusion, sense of betrayal, embarrassment, and probably anger the angel brought him the reality of the situation. God’s reality is often so different from our perception. The message of the angel was the fulfillment of prophecy.
“Behold, the virgin shall conceive and bear a son, and they shall call his name Immanuel (which means, God with us).” Matthew 1:23
His very name means that God is with us. This is the foundational reality of life. However, he did not come and appear as was expected. The people of that day wanted and expected a powerful ruler who would conquer Rome and throw off the oppressive government they were experiencing. He would solve their problems. When Jesus was born as a baby and grew up as a normal child and appeared as a man teaching, healing, helping he “did not fit the bill”. God was with them and they did not recognize him. They missed him. So often we miss the presence of the Lord because he does not show up in our lives as we would expect or want. God does not solve our problems, take out our enemies, or even remove the hurt of our lives on the schedule we desire and even demand. So we conclude he must be far away and disconnected from our lives. At times God seems so distant. He is with us even though he is not doing what we always want. God is with us because of the promise of Jesus not because of how he performs in our lives.
He is with us today as he was with the people of the New Testament era. Jesus knew suffering and hardship first hand. He was raised in poverty and in his early years lived on the run. He grew up and emerged into adulthood in a town known as the place people didn’t want to live. On the cross he cried out, “My God, my God why have you forsaken me?” In asking that question Jesus is “with us” when we ask the same question. Following his resurrection Jesus prepared a breakfast on the shore of the Sea of Galilee. He was with the disciples that day as long as they needed him to be no doubt explaining all that had happened to him. Jesus is with us in our questions. He is with us in our fatigue of trying to comprehend His will. He is with us to fill the lonely places and times of life. He is with us to fill life itself. Jesus is with us this Christmas of 2020! Even if others are not with us and some of our traditions are not with us. Jesus is with us! Immanuel God with us.