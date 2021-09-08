Branscome: The same Joe Biden

The same Joe Biden and now Afghanistan.

Is there anyone who is surprised by this long running record of Joe Biden on foreign policy?

The same Joe Biden who was the only voice in the situation room that did not think it was a good idea to kill Osama Bin Laden. The same Joe Biden who agreed with the Iraq pull out that created the Islamic State and that brutal regime.

The same Joe Biden who thinks that an open border is OK and not a crisis.

The same Joe Biden who stood in front of cameras and said to the world that he had not heard any criticism from our allies regarding his Afghanistan pull out only hours after the British House of Commons’ scathing rebuke of the same. The same Joe Biden who could not get back to Boris Johnson for more than a day regarding Afghanistan.

The same Joe Biden who decided it was a good idea to give up a very defensible air base in Afghanistan for a civilian airport and put innocent people and our soldiers into a killing field.

The same Joe Biden who proposes gun control for U.S. citizens but has armed terrorist with the most sophisticated weapons in the world funded by those same U.S. citizens. How long will it be before those weapons show up at our southern border?