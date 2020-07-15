Consider the color purple

Consider the colors, which represent the Republican party (red) and the Democratic party (blue). What if people came together and formed a new purple party?
Politics today in the United States of America, being biased, prejudiced, uncooperative, selfish, unwilling to compromise and even some terrified of the president — whose leadership and abilities are worth studying.
The world — including the U.S. — is in a critical state of a virus pandemic filled with fear. Extreme numbers of cases rocking the nation’s hospitals, the ever-growing list of deaths, and unemployment numbers skyrocketing has permeated the lives of every man, woman and child. The nation is in turmoil.
The nation’s leadership is in total conflict; hospitals are not getting the equipment they need. Some people are needlessly dying. Federal, state and local governments are beside themselves in what to do, yet structuring from Washington is based on the lack of leadership. The wearing of facial masks has been greatly rebuked despite most medical personnel saying it is the only way to help stop the passing on of the virus. President Donald Trump has refused to wear a mask anywhere (until this past weekend) and has suggested masks are an option of choice. We now have a definite schism with medical experts, common sense and the government.
If that isn’t enough, think about the Civil Rights movement that was started by Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. back in the mid-1950s. His struggle to educate mankind of the unfairness of the white people against the Black people. That movement seemed to slide back into a dream with King’s assassination in 1968. However, there seems to be a resurgence with the killing of George Floyd, a Black man in Minneapolis, by a white policeman, who is facing charges. This seems to be a change in community indignity.
We do know that partisan politics stemmed from the early founding days of this country. Dating back to disagreements during the creation of the Constitution there were two parties that evolved over time to become known as Republican or Democrat. Belief systems have typically been handed down through families generation after generation, and for the most part, still is. Many think it would be a sin to change parties, or beliefs, because it would dishonor their great-great grandfather, and the lineage that followed.
Over time things change, and maybe we should get back to the greatness of this country, where there is trust, respect, cooperation, teamwork and remember what our founders struggled so hard to accomplish – a country of equality amongst all peoples, freedom of religion, separation of church and state, respect for all people, regardless of race, creed, national origin and political affiliation.
Consider having a new affiliation for everyone. An affiliation of caring Republicans, Democrats, Independents — Americans who want to stop political party bias and bickering; return to the three parts of government: executive, legislative and judicial, where people are elected, or chosen for their experiences, honesty and unbiased attitudes, not party affiliation.
We could call this new nationwide group of Americans the purple party. A large group fit between red Republicans and blue Democrats. The purple party would consist of non-politically affiliated, independent in political thought, word and deed, and whose goal is to return this good ole USA to what the founding fathers intended.
Would it work? No one knows, but is it not worth a try?
