Hollifield: Go ahead and jump

I watched through the living room window as a neighborhood kid, his bicycle slightly too big for his stature, paused at the two-foot, rock-walled drop-off that separates my yard from the yard of my neighbor, the crazy postal worker.

I can call my neighbor the crazy postal worker because we are the best of pals and I don’t mind at all if she calls me the crazy newspaper guy.

Back to that kid in my yard.

As a former kid myself and the father of a former kid who is now an adult but will always be a kid to me, I knew exactly what was going through this current kid’s mind: Can I jump my bike over this wall?

He dismounted, turned the bike around and pushed it about five or six feet from the wall. He climbed back on, struggled to balance, peddled a couple of times, plummeted off the wall and flopped over into the crazy postal worker’s grass.

It wasn’t much of a jump.

At this point, I had several courses of action before me.

I could close the blinds, shake my head and mutter something about the pathetic bike-jumping efforts of today’s youth.