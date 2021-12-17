Hollifield: Go ask Alice (Walton), when she’s not Alice at all

Alas, I will not receive a sizable chunk of the Walmart fortune.

I certainly could have used it. I’ve got bills to pay, Christmas presents to buy and a truck that needs new tires. $5 million would have covered that and left me with a little walking around money.

It started with an email from Alice Walton, the subject line reading “A package for you.”

Here was the message inside:

I expect to hear from you for I have a package for you.

Alice Walton.

It sounded slightly ominous. Was this package ticking? I Googled Alice Walton to learn that she was not John-Boy’s niece but the heiress to the Walmart fortune and the second richest woman in the world.

Wow, I thought, there really is a labor shortage when the second richest woman in the world is delivering packages.

Further Googling revealed I was the target of a hoax.

“The source of this information is from a criminal imposter and any names of real people being used within the above information from this imposter is also unauthorized and illegal,” reads a warning from the website stopscamfraud.com. “Do not contact the sender of the above email…”

Not contacting was good advice. I just couldn’t follow it. I responded:

Hello, Alice! Thank you ever so much for contacting me about said package. I am giddy with excitement. Pray tell, what are my next steps for securing the package currently in your detention?

And then I waited for Alice. I did not wait long:

I appreciate you for writing back as I have expected. I got your email from a weblog and felt Strongly about writing to you. Earlier Introduced As I myself, I am Alice Walton, the only daughter of the late Walmart founder Sam Walton. I am an American Citizen, 72 years old, and worth $66 Billion Dollars. I want you to know that I really appreciate reading from you and at the same time I want you to know your words make me happy, as you can see to my attached pictures.

I’m not the sharpest tool in the shed, but I know enough not to open attachments or follow links in sketchy emails with butchered English.

Alice continued. Here is a slightly condensed version with random capitalizations and punctuation intact:

I have handed all my wealth to my only daughter (Whitney Ann Kroenke), their goal is to share of it All which nobody is aware of. I am very sure she Will not help anyone with it. She Took me too short the last time I gave money out of generosity. Now, all this Being Said, if you know you are ready to receive of Five Million United State Dollars…

Alice needed more personal info. Instead, I replied:

Dearest Mrs. Alice: I stole a glance at your attached photo and all I can say is — OOH LA LA! I must tell you I enjoy shopping at your stores. Just today I was there picking up Cheez Whiz, ammunition and a roll of duct tape. I also needed a furnace filter, but the store was out of the size I required. I found the nearest associate and berated him for a full 15 minutes so I am sure this problem will be rectified soon. I am sorry about the trouble with your daughter. Family problems are rough. My cousin Junior stole the catalytic converter off my vehicle and sold it. When I confronted him, he pretended to know nothing about it even though I recorded the entire incident on my Ring Doorbell and posted the footage on YouTube where it quickly garnered 8,000 views. Needless to say, Cousin Junior is not invited to Christmas dinner.

I would like to move on our arrangement as quickly as possible because I want to be wealthy.

As of this writing, no word back from Alice, sweet Alice. Perhaps our brief, torrid affair has come to an end.

Hollifield is editor/GM of The McDowell News in Marion, N.C. and a humor columnist. Contact him at rhollifield@mcdowellnews.com.