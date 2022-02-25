Hollifield: It’s the 40th anniversary of the Knoxville Miracle

Forty years ago, I saved a baby at The World’s Fair. Some dispute that claim, but it’s my story and I’m sticking to it.

In 1982, the city of Knoxville, Tenn. somehow convinced the entire planet that it was the ideal spot for the World’s Fair. Previous expos were held in Brussels, San Francisco, Milan, Osaka and Chicago. Now, this global hootenanny was coming to the birthplace of the Everly Brothers and home of the Tennessee Volunteers.

One-hundred-and-fifty miles away, my classmates and I boarded a chartered bus in the foothills of Western North Carolina, destination the bright lights of Knoxville and the grandeur of the Sunsphere, the hexagonal steel truss that towered over the festivities like a giant golf ball on a tee.

In the pre-internet Dark Ages, my notion of what to expect from a World’s Fair was mainly formed by previous experiences at county and state fairs, such as the time I saw a fellow hammer an ice pick up his nose as an enticement to pay 50 cents for the rest of the show inside a tent.

It was the second best 50 cents I ever spent.

When we arrived in Knoxville, it was quickly apparent that this fair would be short on prize-winning livestock and nose hammering. The theme of the entire shindig was “Energy Turns the World.” There, we children hoping for thrill rides and barnyard oddities were introduced to new marvels such as shelf-stable milk, Cherry Coke and pay-at-the-pump service station technology.

Sure, there were some interesting exhibits, such as the unwrapping and study of a Peruvian mummy but when the mummy didn’t arise from the dead and go on a murderous rampage or hammer an ice pick up its nose, I was a tad disappointed.

In search of exotic corndogs from around the world, my pal and I headed down a paved path with a slight incline. We paused to discuss why anything purported to be a World’s Fair would not have a Tilt-A-Whirl when a baby stroller — with a baby in it and no adult behind — rolled past me headed downhill.

I took a couple of quick steps, grabbed the stroller and said, “Whoa there little fella. Where do you think you’re going?”

I didn’t actually say that but if I were writing the script for a Netflix series about this incident, I would put that line in it.

Some people from another part of the world — the fair drew nearly 11.2 million visitors during its run — approached, said something in a language I did not understand and whisked the child and stroller away.

I turned to my friend.

“I just saved a baby.”

He wasn’t so sure.

“You did stop a stroller that was slowly rolling away but ‘saving a baby’ is a stretch.”

“In fact, I may have saved the entire World’s Fair. Runaway baby slams into the naked mummy exhibit which spills all the new Cherry Coke and shelf-stable milk. The fancy gas pumps explode. Chaos ensues. Did you see how grateful those people were when I saved their baby?”

“It seemed more like they were afraid you were trying to kidnap their baby.”

“You are confusing fear with gratitude.”

Back on the bus before the two-and-a-half hour return home, I told my classmates who missed my selfless act of heroism about what I was sure would someday be known as “The Knoxville Miracle.”

“There, in the shadow of the mighty Sunsphere, the stroller careened wildly out of control, headed straight for a buzz saw at the Canadian lumberjack exhibit. I sprang into action with cat-like quickness and saved the child from certain demise.”

The teacher told me to sit down and quit bothering everyone. Also, I was in trouble for smuggling a corndog onto the bus.

Now, it is 40 years later. Somewhere in the world there is a former baby thankful for a stranger’s quick reflexes. That’s my story and I’m sticking to it.

