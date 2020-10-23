Let's teach gratitude to tots

Dear Annie: I'm sure your inbox gets flooded this time of year about problem relatives and holiday dinners. My 35-year-old nephew, "Nick," has been separated from his wife, "Nora," for the past three years. They have five children under the age of 7. Nick, Nora and the kids all come to Thanksgiving dinner, and the children act like wild banshees the whole time. Nick and Nora sit at separate tables and ignore one another and their children. I don't think they have ever said "no" to these children. Nick just sits at the table, staring, like a deer caught in the headlights.

Other members of the family bring their young children, and those children are well-behaved. I've never had children or been around them so I'm already starting at an uncomfortable place. I need a tranquilizer after Thanksgiving dinner. It's my youngest brother and his wife, "Rose," who host the dinner, as they are the only ones with a big enough house. I confided in my Rose that it would be a much more peaceful celebration if they didn't invite Nick, Nora and their kids this year. Rose agreed but said that wasn't being a good Christian to not invite them. I told her that when Jesus said to turn the other cheek, he didn't say, "Let the person slap the heck out of you." Rose said, "What if Nora invites herself?" I answered it was all about what she wanted, and I wouldn't say anything else about it. What do you think? -- Fed Up with Thanksgiving Madness