Pre- and post-election reality

Whoever the president-elect is cannot fix the part of people that is bent towards self-indulgence and personal preservation that manifests as greed, malice, laziness, deception, domination, etc. The president, president-elect, congress, the state legislature, local offices, whatever the position may be that position is filled by a human being. Human beings who are flawed and fallible, prone to both enjoy power and misuse it. The only human being to not be trapped by these desires is Jesus. God incarnate, he was both fully God and fully man. A victim of governmental, social, and religious powers distorted by human imperfection, Jesus died and rose again that we may not be controlled by our negative impulses. Jesus saves us from ourselves to the best of who we can be. This is freedom, and it’s God’s freedom. If we want an America that is truly free, free to choose faithful living, holiness, and Christian virtue, then we must begin by sharing how Jesus has set us free. This means we share our struggle with sin, and how God is changing us. This means we take an active interest in those around us, not that we might condemn them or critique their behavior or beliefs, but that we might pray for God’s intervention in their lives and for an opportunity to share our faith. This means that we must also examine our own lives, what we say and what we do and see if we are living in accordance with Jesus’ teachings and the scriptures. This also means that we must examine whether or not our politics are more important than people, if we are so invested in our viewpoints that we hinder someone from coming to know Jesus. Change likely won’t happen in someone’s heart if we are more worried about changing their politics than the change Jesus wishes to make in their life, and change must happen in the hearts and lives of America’s people if we want to see faithfulness in America’s politics and practices. Friends, that kind of change doesn’t begin with who is the White House or who has power and control in congress. That kind of change always begins with the one who has power over all governments and powers, Jesus. It’s the power that resides in God’s people through the Holy Spirit to make Jesus known. It’s in you on Friday, and me on Monday, and every other day of the week, before, during, and after whatever happens on Tuesday.