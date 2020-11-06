Pre- and post-election reality

Editor’s note: This column was submitted on Monday, Nov. 2.
As I am sitting at my kitchen table writing today, it is with the very clear realization that my world and your world are different. Please, let me explain.
For me, it is Monday, November 2, 2020.
For you, it is Friday, November 6, 2020.
I am still living in that pre-election reality, where my husband and I keep getting text messages, mail, and phone calls attempting to solicit our votes. Signs of the impending election are everywhere physically and virtually from front lawns to Facebook posts. It seems that all of America is waiting with great expectation to find out who will serve as our president for the next four years.
You, however, already know the outcome of the election. You’ve already submitted your vote, watched the polling results, and have begun to live into the post-election reality. Whoever won, I have no doubt that your present has been shaped by the events of the last few days.
Maybe you’re ecstatic, you’re thrilled with the future you see before you. You feel vindicated by the election and pleased by our democratic process.
Maybe, you’re not. You’re disappointed, upset, and frustrated with the way voting works in our country or angry with those who voted differently than you.
Regardless of how you have experienced the last few days, regardless of how you feel right now, I hope that your Friday-self will listen to my Monday-afternoon perspective. See, I’m writing on Monday on purpose. Normally, I am a bit of a last-minute writer. The FCNP has a Wednesday evening deadline, so my computer keys are usually tap-tapping on Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning. So, it’s unusual that I’m writing on a Monday. I am also writing today, because I want to be clear that whatever the outcome of tomorrow’s election, I’m not writing in anticipation of who will win. I don’t know who will win.
This is what I do know.
Whoever the president-elect is cannot fix the part of people that is bent towards self-indulgence and personal preservation that manifests as greed, malice, laziness, deception, domination, etc. The president, president-elect, congress, the state legislature, local offices, whatever the position may be that position is filled by a human being. Human beings who are flawed and fallible, prone to both enjoy power and misuse it. The only human being to not be trapped by these desires is Jesus. God incarnate, he was both fully God and fully man. A victim of governmental, social, and religious powers distorted by human imperfection, Jesus died and rose again that we may not be controlled by our negative impulses. Jesus saves us from ourselves to the best of who we can be. This is freedom, and it’s God’s freedom. If we want an America that is truly free, free to choose faithful living, holiness, and Christian virtue, then we must begin by sharing how Jesus has set us free. This means we share our struggle with sin, and how God is changing us. This means we take an active interest in those around us, not that we might condemn them or critique their behavior or beliefs, but that we might pray for God’s intervention in their lives and for an opportunity to share our faith. This means that we must also examine our own lives, what we say and what we do and see if we are living in accordance with Jesus’ teachings and the scriptures. This also means that we must examine whether or not our politics are more important than people, if we are so invested in our viewpoints that we hinder someone from coming to know Jesus. Change likely won’t happen in someone’s heart if we are more worried about changing their politics than the change Jesus wishes to make in their life, and change must happen in the hearts and lives of America’s people if we want to see faithfulness in America’s politics and practices. Friends, that kind of change doesn’t begin with who is the White House or who has power and control in congress. That kind of change always begins with the one who has power over all governments and powers, Jesus. It’s the power that resides in God’s people through the Holy Spirit to make Jesus known. It’s in you on Friday, and me on Monday, and every other day of the week, before, during, and after whatever happens on Tuesday.
