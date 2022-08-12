Sharing our troubles

Last week, I made a small mistake. My doctor told me to go to the emergency room because my sodium levels were very low. I had no clue this happened. I had always heard that everyone had high sodium. Anyway, it needed to be taken care of and they were kind enough to give me a room at the hospital for a few days.

That first night, I had an elders meeting at church. So, I called the leader of the group and explained why I would not be there. Then I said, “Don’t tell anyone else where I am.” Honestly, I do not know why I said that. Maybe I just did not want my church family to make a fuss over me. I like to think that I was being selfless because others in church were dealing with far worse problems. For whatever reason, I did not tell hardly a soul.

I will tell you, that is what a lot of people do. As a pastor who goes and checks on sick people, there are a lot of hard-headed people who just will not tell you what they are dealing with. Honestly, that makes it hard to do my job because I do no know who to pray for or who needs pastoral care.

Looking back, I really goofed. I should have told the church what I was dealing with, no matter how insignificant it seemed at the time. When the church did find out later, they rightly fussed at me for not telling them. Many of them would have visited or prayed for me, but I never even gave them an opportunity to do that. Plus, when we share our troubles with one another, we grow even closer as brothers and sisters in Christ. On top of all that, during our tribulations, we need the prayer of others.

So, that is my encouragement for you the next time you are really sick or going through some type of hardship. You might be surprised by how much people care and how many casseroles you will get!

In Luke 18, we hear a story about a widow who let the local judge know about her problems. When he did not listen, she did not give up. She kept right on letting him know what she was dealing with so that she could get the help that she needed. It worked. Friends, you are probably surrounded by people unlike that judge … people who actually do care for you. So, let them in. It might be the best thing you can do.

Psalm 121 reminds us of where our help comes from. It comes from God. However, there is great strength to be found in other places, especially your family, friends, church and community around you.