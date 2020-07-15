Tagging along at Cascade Falls

A couple weeks ago I broached the idea of a tag along offer to all my readers. The idea of you inviting me to capture your outdoor wild adventures by having me join your group with camera in tow.
I wasn’t quite sure if I would get any takers — not many people are keen on the idea of a creepy old man following them around with a camera. However, I have been surprisingly pleased with the number of courageous folks out there, and I have several wild trips already lined up. Thanks to all who have reached out so far!
I recently went on my first, of what I hope will be many, tag along adventures.
I received a text message several weeks ago from my dear friend Pastor Dwight Hayes. His church, Gethsemane Baptist, was planning a group excursion to the Cascades in Pembroke, and I was asked if I wanted to go.
We would end up with a group of seven, and quite an eclectic group of hikers to boot. There was Christina Kovach and her son, Roby. Christina is a local bluegrass/gospel singer, whom I have had the pleasure of hiking with previously. She is known to break out in song when inspired, and the Cascades offers an endless supply of breathtaking inspiration.
Joining us was a sweet lady from Roanoke, Eliane Williams, with her son, Evan. Evan Thomas Niemann is a Florida-based entrepreneur and artist, quite an interesting addition to our group. I would catch him wandering off the trail and staring mesmerized at the magnificent scenery of our surroundings. I was sure he was mentally cataloging future pieces of artwork.
Tim Frame was with us also. He spent most of the hike contemplating his choice to pass on the gentle-sloped upper trail in order to suffer the travails of the lower trail’s multiple stone staircases totaling hundreds of wet, muddied and slippery steps.
And then there was our host and patriarch hiker, Dwight Hayes, who smiles endlessly just to be in the wild and in the company of friends. Hayes recently celebrated his 73rd birthday, and the man can out-hike just about everyone I know.
You may be surprised to hear me say that I was initially not excited about the choice of destination. I was hoping for something new to experience and felt that the Cascades was a bit too over-publicized and visited for my tastes. But I learned a couple of things on this excursion.
First, don’t assume what others have experienced. After I returned home and posted a few pictures of the Cascade Falls, the first three comments on my Facebook were inquiring where this stunning place was?
And two, never underestimate what the wonders of nature has in store for you. As many times as I have frequented the Cascades, it still provides unexpected displays of beauty and wonder that make you feel as if it was your very first time there. It was breathtaking all over again.
The Cascades entertains more than 150,000 visitors each year, making it one of the most popular outdoor destinations in our region, and rightly so. The Cascade Falls is one of the most beautiful waterfalls in all of Virginia, if not the entire East Coast. The 69-foot falls crash into a large pool surrounded by 200-foot cliff walls making this a hugely popular summer swimming destination.
It is easily one of the most photographed spots in Virginia, but the true nature photographer will tell you that the real hidden beauty of the Cascades will be found on the 2-mile trails to get to the falls.
The lower trail was originally constructed back in the 1960s. The sheer artistry of this trail makes you feel as if you are wandering through a scene in a fairyland storybook. Stone staircases, meandering curved walkways and huge log bridges all frame Little Stony Creek as it cascades and roars over numerous rock fortresses. You will get lost in its charm and winsomeness.
Unique vegetation and wildflowers envelop the forest trails. Birdwatchers are thrilled with the vast number of species to be found here. It truly is a spectacular display of nature at its best. A must-visit if you have not been, and a must revisit if you mistakenly assume to have seen it all.
If you desire more information about the Cascades you will find a number of websites to help you. There is an excellent write-up at www.virginiasmtnplayground.com/cascades.
