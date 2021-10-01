“Life is iffy.” I was thinking recently about how true this statement can be. Someone once said, “life is known as the big if.” Everyday we discover that life is full of if/then experiences. If you drive above the speed limit, then you will get a ticket. If you study, then you will pass the test. If you exercise and eat nutritious meals, then you will have good health. To see these good results, the responsibility lies squarely on our shoulders. It’s up to us to choose right actions to receive positive results.

When I look at Scripture, I see that the Bible is chocked full of examples of these conditional statements. These statements reveal much about the expectations God has for His children. For both ancient Israel and us, “if” is the key word. There are over fifteen hundred verses in the Bible that include the word if. It is amazing to see how the blessings of God are ushered into our lives, if we will but obey the principles of Scripture.