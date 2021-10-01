“Life is iffy.” I was thinking recently about how true this statement can be. Someone once said, “life is known as the big if.” Everyday we discover that life is full of if/then experiences. If you drive above the speed limit, then you will get a ticket. If you study, then you will pass the test. If you exercise and eat nutritious meals, then you will have good health. To see these good results, the responsibility lies squarely on our shoulders. It’s up to us to choose right actions to receive positive results.
When I look at Scripture, I see that the Bible is chocked full of examples of these conditional statements. These statements reveal much about the expectations God has for His children. For both ancient Israel and us, “if” is the key word. There are over fifteen hundred verses in the Bible that include the word if. It is amazing to see how the blessings of God are ushered into our lives, if we will but obey the principles of Scripture.
Our salvation was completed through the finished work of Jesus on the cross. However, we know that Scripture teaches us that the conditions of faith and confession are necessary. “That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thy heart that God hath raised him from the dead, (then) thou shalt be saved.” (Romans 10:9) Repentance and acknowledgment of Christ are required. The New Testament is full of these conditional promises of God. If you abide in Christ, then you are a new creature (2 Corinthians 5:17). If you have love one for another, then everyone will know that you are a disciple (John 13:35). If you believe in Him then you will have everlasting life (John 3:16). If we confess our sins, then He will be faithful to forgive us (1 John 1:9).
Many of the good things we desire in our lives are available to us if we will simply do our part. Answers to our prayers will happen if we ask in faith and don’t waver. Mountains will be moved if we have faith as small as a grain of mustard seed. The favor of God will be upon our finances if we are faithful to give to the Lord. The Bible teaches that the windows of God’s blessings in heaven will be poured out on our finances if we will bring our tithe to the Lord (Malachi 3:10). We can reap a harvest of God’s blessings if we do not get weary in doing well (Galatians 6:9). If God is for us who can be against us (Romans 8:31).
All good things are available to the person who is willing and open to change. The results you’ve been seeking, answers to prayer, heath, harvest, favor, growth, and blessings will be released into your life “if.” If you will change, everything will change for you.