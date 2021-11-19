The diminishment of Advent

Perhaps, this is the first time you’ve ever heard of the holiday season named in this way. It may seem weird to think about the days leading up to Christmas as a time of intentional waiting for Jesus’s return. It is, however, an important practice of God’s people. It is important because it is about hope. It’s about the kind of hope that people are longing to experience when they decorate for Christmas early. We are yearning for something that replaces our present troubles with a different reality. The twinkling lights and familiar notes of Christmas music stir up in us those feelings of hope, love, and joy. It’s no wonder we desire to make something that is temporary like Christmas decorations more permanent. The problem is that Christmas decorations, Hallmark movies, and carols are not the answer. Jesus is.

God became flesh and bone in Jesus Christ in order to fulfill the promise of what God’s anointed savior would do: “to proclaim good news to the poor,” “to bind up the brokenhearted,” “to proclaim freedom for the captives and release from darkness for the prisoners,” “recovery of sight to the blind, and the year of the Lord’s favor.” (Isaiah 61:1-2, Luke 4:18-19) Jesus came as the ultimate proof of God’s trustworthiness. What God says, God will do. God promised that a savior would come who would heal; Jesus healed. God promised a savior who would bring freedom for the captives; Jesus broke the chains of sin and death. God promised a time of God’s favor; Jesus came to impart God’s favor to the world through Jesus’s earthly ministry that he continues through his disciples, the church. Jesus first came to reverse the stranglehold of sin and evil that causes suffering and destruction. He did this through his teaching, healing, and as he drove out evil, as he suffered, died, and was resurrected. Jesus’s second coming will be a culmination of his first coming that breathes new life into all creation. “There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain…” (Revelation 21:4) The way things are, the world as it is now with famine, war, disease, hatred, betrayal, selfishness, homelessness, poverty, abuse, stealing, murder, pollution, and all other evils, will no longer exist. There will be a world where there is only hope, love, joy, and peace because that is the glorious Kingdom of God. God’s people are called to wait expectantly for that world through the way we live.