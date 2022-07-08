Walk in faith

The Bible in 2 Corinthians 5:7 says, “We walk by faith and not by sight.” What does walking-living by faith look like?

There is a story in Luke 5: 1- 12 which demonstrates what faith looks like. The story takes place beside the Sea of Galilee or also called the lake of Gennesaret. Jesus is being pressed in by a large crowd eager for him to teach the Word of God. He sees two fishing boats and ask the owner, Simon Peter, if he may use one to teach from. Simon and his partners have been fishing all night. They were tired and were washing their nets to get them clean and ready for the next night’s work. Simon stops his washing and gets in the boat with Jesus and they push out a little way from the shore.

Jesus begins to teach. We are not told what he teaches. However, Simon is in the boat watching and listening to Jesus. Once Jesus concludes teaching he tells Simon to put out into the deep and let down the nets for a catch. Jesus is a carpenter and he is telling an experienced professional fishier man where to fish.

Simon is immediately faced with an important decision to make. It is a crisis of faith. Will he listen to Jesus and follow his command or will he ignore Jesus.

Simon responds by informing Jesus they have fished all night and caught nothing. These waters do not serve well for fishing. Simon must decide what he will do. Will he act in faith. He calls Jesus “Master.” And then he says at your word we will fish. Simon and his partners catch so many fish their boats almost sink. This is notable given a fishing boat in those days was 7 1/2 feet wide and 27 feet long. Simon is astonished at what Jesus has done. The result is that Simon and his partners decide to follow Jesus.

Faith is all over this story. It begins when Jesus asks for Simon’s boat. Simon must choose to let Jesus use the boat. Jesus is worth his time and what he is doing needs to happen. Simon sits in the boat and listens and watches Jesus as he teaches. Jesus is building his faith. Jesus builds faith by his Word if we will but listen. Faith must act. It is not about sitting with it and doing little or only what we deem safe. Jesus then tells Simon to act on his faith and push out into the deep. Simon decides to obey Jesus. He calls Jesus “Master.” The title means commander, director, chief. Simon acts in faith because he believes Jesus has the power to even control fish and the love to intervene in Simon’s life in this way. Simon had been watching and listening to Jesus for some time and his faith had grown to the place of obedience. Faith is always expressed in submission to Jesus’ Lordship. Faith always comes to the place of action.

Simon and his partners lower the nets and they fill up. Faith gets results because it is placed in the One who produces results. Simon is astonished. He is “blown” away by what Jesus does. When was the last time Jesus astonished us? Faith will take us there. Faith is in the person, word and work of Jesus. Jesus then tells Simon he will catch men. The purpose of his life will be to join Jesus in what He is about. Simon walks in faith again. He decides to follow Jesus with all his life. Why place faith in Jesus? Because he had experienced the love and power of Jesus firsthand. The word, character and action of Jesus is the fuel of faith. Jesus calls us to walk in faith. It is our choice to make. Choosing to walk in faith will lead to knowing his astonishing work!