Editorial: The curious reluctance of some Northern Virginia Democrats to help rural Virginia

That’s exactly the point!

Bulova represents a district where the median household income is $128,374 in Fairfax County and $138,291 in Fairfax city. He represents some of the most affluent constituents in the country. Meanwhile, O’Quinn represents a district where the median household income is $36,544 in Grayson County. Fairfax taxpayers have a much easier time paying for their schools than taxpayers in Grayson do. And Grayson’s not even at the bottom. In Dickenson County, the median household income is $29,932.

A few years ago, Lee County had two schools where students and teachers had to set out trash cans to catch rainwater dripping through the ceiling. Lee eventually fixed that, but the $700,000 cost was $700,000 that otherwise would have been spent on instruction. The county is also trying to teach cybersecurity on an electrical system so old that sometimes the power shorts out. We suspect that’s not a problem that schools in Bulova’s district have to deal with. In the end, O’Quinn’s bill cleared the House Education Committee but then was suffocated in the House Appropriations Committee. You’d think that voting to create a school construction fund — even if it’s empty, maybe even especially if it’s empty — would be an easy vote. Apparently not.