Editorial: Three questions about the 2021 races

Rasoul’s showing isn’t a surprise to those to have paid attention: He’s done the best job lining up support from various “progressive” groups on the left. The Roanoke legislator has also devoted an interesting amount of time to something that other candidates haven’t — campaigning in rural and Western Virginia. There may not be a lot of Democratic votes here, but margins still matter. Rasoul is playing a smart hand: If a multicandidate field splits the urban crescent, a candidate who has courted rural Virginia might really have an advantage. Rasoul may also be looking much further over the horizon: If he wins the nomination, some on the right would surely try to attack his Muslim faith. But how scary can a guy be if he’s got his own bluegrass song? Has Rasoul’s strong showing alarmed the party establishment? And will that same establishment now be able to deliver for Ayala, who last week was still stuck at 2%? We’ll see.

3. How far right have Republicans gone? There once was a time when Kirk Cox would have been the obvious winner of the GOP nomination. For a party out of power to be able to field a former Speaker of the House — you can’t buy that kind of gravitas. His endorsements by two former governors (George Allen and Bob McDonnell) would surely seal the deal. So would a campaign history that shows Cox has won in a district that now otherwise votes Democratic, a useful skill for a Republican nominee in a state that hasn’t seen a Republican win statewide in 12 years. This isn’t that time, though. Republican conventions always comprise a more conservative voting base than even a Republican primary. Given the Republicans’ ranked-choice voting method, there seems little danger that Amanda “Trump in heels” Chase will win the nomination. But businessmen Pete Snyder seems to be laying claim to a more conservative slice of the party than Cox is — with endorsements from Rep. Bob Good, former Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli, and other former Trump Administration officials. Another businessman, Glenn Youngkin, is a wild card with some impressive endorsements of his own, such as state Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg. Barring something truly bizarre, it seems likely that out of a seven-candidate field, the Republican nominee will be one of those three — Cox, Snyder or Youngkin. This year’s Republican convention will tell us a lot about where the soul of the Republican Party is in the post-Trump era — if, indeed, it really is the post-Trump era.