Board considers best approach for new school year

Franklin County Public Schools has been taking cautious steps forward in an effort to reopen schools just as positive coronavirus cases are on the rise, and school systems across the country are facing mounting pressure to fully reopen for in-classroom learning.
Last week, board members pledged that schools would reopen Aug. 10 for kids in pre-K through second grade, while distance or virtual learning would be offered for students in third through 12th grade at least until the first nine weeks of the school year in mid-October. Then on Monday, the board voted 5 to 3 to delay the start of school by nearly a month without mentioning how learning would take place.
Through surveys and informal feedback, it’s obvious board members have been weighing what the options are. To jump into the school year by throwing open the doors and inviting everyone back to class as it was before seems premature and yes, even reckless. Try navigating the halls of Franklin County High School during a changing of classes — it’s evident that personal space is at a premium then.
But let’s be clear. No one is disputing the fact that students need to be learning again; however, should it be an all or nothing approach? U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos seems to think so.
“There’s nothing in the data that suggests it would not be appropriate to have kids in school, and while there may be spikes in certain areas and certain communities, those are exceptions to the rule,” DeVos said on Fox News on July 8. “The rule should be the kids need to be back in school. It’s important for their health across the board.”
But who is held accountable when a student or a teacher contracts coronavirus while at school? What if there are students who come into contact with those who are infected at school, and what happens if that student or teacher brings the virus home to other family members?
Even the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued specific guidelines about children meeting in groups. “If children meet in groups it can put everyone at risk,” the CDC stated. “Children can pass this virus onto others who have an increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19.”
Considering that Franklin County Public Schools is looking at a hybrid approach with distance and classroom learning, that situation wouldn’t work under DeVos’ recommendation.
Thankfully, the school board doesn’t see this as a one-size-fits-all approach. Board members have explored conducting classes on an A/B schedule where some students would attend school on Mondays and Tuesdays and others would attend Thursdays and Fridays, with Wednesdays reserved for disinfecting schools and offering distance learning.
But to help them make the best decision for our children, board members need to hear from the parents, teachers and students about their concerns. What is the best approach — 100% virtual learning, in-person learning or a combination of the two?
Mark your calendars for a public meeting July 27 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the auditorium at Franklin County High School. This is your chance to let your school board know what you think is best for our kids.
