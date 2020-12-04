Editorial: How much will realignment change Virginia Republicans?

In 2016, Virginians voted on a proposed amendment to the state constitution that would have enshrined the long-standing ban on compulsory union membership, better known as “right-to-work.”
The measure was pushed by Republicans, who perhaps saw the day when they’d no longer control the General Assembly and wanted to make it difficult for a future Democratic majority to repeal the law.
Virginians voted down the amendment by a narrow margin — 53% to 47%. In a state that’s been steadily trending Democratic, perhaps that shouldn’t have been such a surprise. The real surprise, though, was how the amendment failed. The amendment was rejected in some of the most Republican parts of the state — Southwest, Southside and the Shenandoah Valley.
In fact, some conservative rural counties were more emphatically against the amendment than some of the state’s most liberal bastions. In Fairfax County, nearly 56% voted against the amendment. But so did just over 56% of the voters in Wise County. In Alleghany County, nearly 57% voted against the amendment. In Floyd County, Lee County and Russell County, the no vote was nearly 58%. In bright-red Dickenson County, 63% voted no — a more decisive margin than in bright-blue Arlington and Alexandria.
At the time, this was a curiosity: Why did so many rural voters, who otherwise were voting strongly for the Republican candidate in the presidential race, vote against one of Republicans’ top priorities in the state? Many things are revealed with time and now it appears that what we saw in Virginia in 2016 was an early sign of a political realignment that the 2020 presidential election has now made much clearer. Much of the post-election analysis has focused on how voters in metro areas are realigning from right-to-left: Virginia Beach went Democratic for the first time since 1964. Chesterfield County and Lynchburg went Democratic for the first time since 1948.
Politics often operates according to Newton’s Third Law of Motion — for every action there is an equal but opposite reaction — and here’s the countervailing trend: Republicans in 2020 solidified their hold on many working-class voters. Most surprisingly — given that Donald Trump was at the head of the ticket — this trend wasn’t confined to white working-class voters. Joe Biden won a majority of Hispanic and Black voters, but Trump made big gains among non-white voters. Trump carried Zapata County, a county that’s 85% Hispanic, in the Rio Grande Valley. That’s the first time a Republican has carried that Texas county in 100 years. Some analysts before the election had warned that Republicans are doomed to be a minority party if they can only attract white voters. Now, there’s another possibility — an electorate split not along racial lines but along class lines. “We are a working class party now,” tweeted U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri. “That’s the future.” In Ohio, Trump carried union households. In fact, Trump did better among union households in Ohio than he did among non-union households. If this is a real realignment and not simply a Trump-related phenomenon — we’ll need more elections to know for certain — then we can look back on that 2016 right-to-work amendment in Virginia as a harbinger.
Instead, let’s look to the future. What would it mean if Democrats become the party of the managerial class and Republicans become a working-class party? In the old political order, the working class was aligned with the party of cultural liberalism — which wasn’t always a comfortable fit. Now, it’s becoming aligned with a party of cultural conservatism. That might be a comfortable fit when it comes to things such as gun rights. But what about economic issues? That’s where things become interesting — on both sides.
Democrats already have tension between so-called “progressives,” some of whom style them as “Democratic socialists,” and what others deride as “Wall Street Democrats.” Those two group may share certain “woke” cultural values but not the same ideas on how the economy should operate. What happens when the same kind of schism appears on the Republican side? That 2016 vote in Virginia shows exactly how that will happen. Business groups may not be happy with the new Republican voters. Florida voters this year backed Trump but also voted in a $15 minimum wage.
One tenet of classical conservatism has been limited government and low taxes. However, many of the communities that now vote strongly Republican are unusually dependent on federal spending — whether they realize it or not. Right now, their representatives still adhere to the old Republican philosophy. What happens when those voters decide they want cultural conservatism — but more government spending than the traditional Republican viewpoint allows? For instance, Rep.-elect Bob Good, R-Campbell County, called for ending federal spending on education — yet some of the rural schools in his district depend on federal dollars for more than 10% of their budgets. Likewise, rural schools in Virginia get most of their money from the state. Those Republican legislators need not fear a Democratic challenger — but what if they faced some new wave Republican who decided that it’s time to play Robin Hood and tax Virginia’s high-tech businesses in Northern Virginia to pay for schools in Southwest Virginia?
We’ve already seen a precursor to that. When Democrats took over the General Assembly, they showed little interest in dealing with the disparity between rural schools and those in more affluent areas (such as their own). However, a Republican from rural Virginia did. State Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, proposed a constitutional amendment to mandate “equal educational opportunities.” Both parties quickly killed it, but what if it had passed? That would have surely required the state to spend more money on rural schools. And where would that money have come from? Mostly from taxpayers in Democratic strongholds. Stanley may not have been calling for a tax increase, but if Republicans really do become a working-class party, it’s not hard to imagine them embracing some of the governmental activism that used to define Democrats. Indeed, we’ve had some Democrats privately ask us why rural communities don’t simply raise their taxes. In effect, they’re asking some of the poorest places in the state to tax themselves, which doesn’t seem to align very well with classic liberalism. The realignment may not be fully formed, but it’s definitely underway.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!