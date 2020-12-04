Editorial: How much will realignment change Virginia Republicans?

We’ve already seen a precursor to that. When Democrats took over the General Assembly, they showed little interest in dealing with the disparity between rural schools and those in more affluent areas (such as their own). However, a Republican from rural Virginia did. State Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, proposed a constitutional amendment to mandate “equal educational opportunities.” Both parties quickly killed it, but what if it had passed? That would have surely required the state to spend more money on rural schools. And where would that money have come from? Mostly from taxpayers in Democratic strongholds. Stanley may not have been calling for a tax increase, but if Republicans really do become a working-class party, it’s not hard to imagine them embracing some of the governmental activism that used to define Democrats. Indeed, we’ve had some Democrats privately ask us why rural communities don’t simply raise their taxes. In effect, they’re asking some of the poorest places in the state to tax themselves, which doesn’t seem to align very well with classic liberalism. The realignment may not be fully formed, but it’s definitely underway.