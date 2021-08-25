Editorial: Southwest, Southside have Third World vaccination rates

The rest of the world was looking to us, waiting on us, and we delivered. If you want to thank former President Donald Trump, go ahead. There are many things he could have done differently that could have slowed the spread of the virus — both in terms of action and rhetoric — but his administration did put up the money that helped accelerate development of some (though not all) of these vaccines.

(The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine did not take Operation Warp Speed money. Instead, it had funding from the German government of Chancellor Angela Merkel. If you got that vaccine, thank her.)

Given Trump’s propensity for branding, you’d think he’d want to be claiming more credit for these vaccines, and holding rallies that double as mass vaccination clinics.

You’d also think that people in the localities that voted strongest for him might respond more enthusiastically about getting a vaccine that can be associated with his administration.

For a long time, Canadians looked anxiously across the border, complaining that they had no domestic pharmaceutical industry and were going to be left behind.