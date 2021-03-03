Goldman: The shameful use of white rural school children as political pawns

I know what it takes to make the type of fundamental change needed to overcome years of bigotry and elitism in our state. Rural school students will not be helped if this issue, my issue, becomes a rural vs. NOVA political football. I learned that in the Wilder campaigns — trust me on that.

What is needed now is for everyone to allow everyone to reset and start doing the right thing with these three easy first steps.

FIRST: The General Assembly has time to pass the needed Constitutional Amendment this year. But to be sure we get the right wording, we should ask the state’s top constitutional scholars to draft the language. This will not take long. The governor can call the General Assembly back if need be.

SECOND: State leaders need to unite behind the novel Tim Kaine-Mark Warner legislation making local school modernization far more affordable. I know President Biden will sign it if the Democratic Congress passes it. Their law is potentially worth $10 billion in new education money to Virginia localities if done right. Virginia Tech Professor Glen Earthman, the country’s most respected scholar in this area, has shown equal educational opportunity is not possible in decrepit, obsolete school facilities.

THIRD: “Education is the great equalizer” Martin Luther King Jr. said. My Democratic Party should feel ashamed right now. Yes, Stanley is a Republican. So, he gets nothing. I know the unwritten code. But General Assembly leaders should remember our 2020 party platform says voters can only trust Democrats on fixing education and insuring equal educational opportunities for all.

Goldman is a former chairman of the Virginia Democratic Party and is a candidate for the party’s nomination for lieutenant governor.