Labor Day offers chance to reflect, relax

In just a few weeks we’ll be celebrating Labor Day.
I always look forward to this time of year. It’s the last full weekend of summer, high school and college football are ramping up, the baseball pennant races are in full gear, and the weather starts to transition to some cooler temperatures.
It’s a time to relax, reflect, and be thankful for the blessings of the Lord. Labor Day comes around every year with the same message: you need the rest.
Labor Day, the first Monday in September, is a creation of the labor movement. It is a holiday dedicated to the social and economic achievements of American workers. It constitutes a yearly national tribute to the contributions workers have made to the strength, prosperity, and well-being of our country.
But it also reminds me of the message that we need to rest. God established a Sabbath Day of rest in the Old Testament. American’s are busier than we have ever been.
I think it’s time that we consider combating the clutter in our lives, reprioritizing our schedules, and simplifying our lives. Sometimes it might be saying no to some things so that you can say yes to others. The late great business philosopher Jim Rhon used to say “don’t let your mouth overload your back.” I think that’s some pretty good wisdom.
Along with the issue of rest, is the issue of overcrowding. Many Americans live overcrowded lives. Our schedules are overcrowded. Our lives are cluttered. The accessibility to endless information through the internet and social media only augments this problem.
Our minds can only process so much information; if you are constantly looking at your smartphone you have no margin for the absence of thought. Some of my most innovative and creative ideas come when my mind is clear.
In the Gospel of Mark, Jesus describes the issue of overcrowding well: And the cares of this world, and the deceitfulness of riches, and the lusts of other things entering in, choke the word, and it becometh unfruitful (Mark 4:19 KJV).
There are many things that can crowd our lives, but in this parable Jesus mentions three: the cares of this world, the deceitfulness of riches, and the lust of other things. He describes them like thorns. Thorns are not desirable.
I don’t know anyone who plants a thorn bush in their yard just to have more thorns around. Yet we find our lives so overcrowded with activity, stress, and busyness that our spirituality gets choked out. For some their lives are consumed with the daily cares of life.
For others it’s the endless pursuit of wealth. Still others believe they can find fulfillment and joy in accumulating more possessions. However, all of these things can become thorns and rob our contentment. It is difficult to maintain spiritual vibrancy when there is no margin in your life.
To become a fruitful Christian we must decide to clear out the thorns from our lives. When we combat the clutter, reprioritize our schedules, and simplify our lives, we can truly be at rest.