Labor Day offers chance to reflect, relax

Our minds can only process so much information; if you are constantly looking at your smartphone you have no margin for the absence of thought. Some of my most innovative and creative ideas come when my mind is clear.

In the Gospel of Mark, Jesus describes the issue of overcrowding well: And the cares of this world, and the deceitfulness of riches, and the lusts of other things entering in, choke the word, and it becometh unfruitful (Mark 4:19 KJV).

There are many things that can crowd our lives, but in this parable Jesus mentions three: the cares of this world, the deceitfulness of riches, and the lust of other things. He describes them like thorns. Thorns are not desirable.

I don’t know anyone who plants a thorn bush in their yard just to have more thorns around. Yet we find our lives so overcrowded with activity, stress, and busyness that our spirituality gets choked out. For some their lives are consumed with the daily cares of life.

For others it’s the endless pursuit of wealth. Still others believe they can find fulfillment and joy in accumulating more possessions. However, all of these things can become thorns and rob our contentment. It is difficult to maintain spiritual vibrancy when there is no margin in your life.

To become a fruitful Christian we must decide to clear out the thorns from our lives. When we combat the clutter, reprioritize our schedules, and simplify our lives, we can truly be at rest.