Larry King will miss the Robot Apocalypse

His biggest impact on me personally was his newspaper column in USA Today, which ran from 1982 to 2001. As a young, aspiring columnist struggling to come up with 600-700 words each week to entertain a few thousand people, I marveled that Larry could string together a bunch of random thoughts connected only by the three-dot ellipsis and reach millions of people.

Here is an actual example of his column as reported in a 2001 online story from observer.com:

“Angelina Jolie, whose film Original Sin opened Friday, tells me she has nothing in the works right now … Julie Andrews tells me she is ‘certain’ she will sing again … A salute also to my man, Don Imus … I’m very proud of my wife, Shawn. She’s a great singer and a terrific talent who chooses to be a mother first …”

He did this in USA Today for 19 years. Bravo, Mr. King.

Which brings me to the coming robot apacolypse.

As I was preparing to write my tribute to Larry, I stumbled upon a Business Insider story about a new study that determined humans may not be able to stop the eventual takeover of artificial intelligence (AI) now that we have created it.