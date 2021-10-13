Water quality is paramount to maintaining public health

To the editor:

Franklin County boasts the quintessential southwestern Virginia beauty, with the Blue Ridge Mountains on its parameters, a lush, rolling landscape, and numerous waterways coursing throughout. When highlighting the latter treasure, there is no stream more familiar than the Pigg River.

The locally famous Pigg River not only circulates through much of the county but is primarily -- and symbolically -- present in Franklin’s very heart, Rocky Mount, underscoring the river’s pivotal role in the community’s establishment, whose banks hopeful iron entrepreneurs settled along in the eighteenth century. In the present day, it serves as a principal point for community camaraderie, including leisurely recreation and the beloved Pigg River Ramble (at least in the halcyon days of when such pleasures existed). But while the river has been a staple in our community, it has also been mistreated for too long.