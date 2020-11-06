To the editor: Keep schools and students safe by wearing a mask

My name is Jordan Hertz. I teach 12th grade Inclusion Government at Franklin County High School. I grew up in this county and decided this past year that I wanted to come back and teach.
It was a crazy year to switch school systems, but I wanted to come home where I knew people took responsibility for themselves and their own.
Because I love this county so much, I’m begging our community to please wear your face masks and to practice social distancing.
Just one student contracting Covid 19 means that all other students who have had direct contact, as well as that student’s teachers and coaches, have to physically leave school for quarantine. The logistics of so many teachers having to quarantine means we do not have enough substitutes to cover all of the classes. We will not be able to keep schools open at the rate teachers are currently having to quarantine.
Now I’m not on the school board. I’m just a teacher that watches my students have to pack up and leave in the middle of the day when administration appears in my doorway to walk them out after they’ve been identified as having been exposed. I’m a teacher that walks in every morning to see all the notices taped onto teachers’ boxes that say prepare to cover another teacher’s classroom again today. I’m a teacher that leaves her own sick kids at home and goes to work because I worry about the strain it would put on the school and other teachers if I stay out even one day. I don’t have to be in a position of authority to know that at the rate my fellow teachers are having to go home and quarantine, we soon won’t have enough adult bodies to monitor all of the classrooms.
As a daughter of this county who has always admired the willingness of our people to take responsibility for their own, please wear your masks around the community and social distance so we can keep our schools physically open and properly educate our students.
Jordan Hertz
Callaway
