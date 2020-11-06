To the editor: Keep schools and students safe by wearing a mask

Just one student contracting Covid 19 means that all other students who have had direct contact, as well as that student’s teachers and coaches, have to physically leave school for quarantine. The logistics of so many teachers having to quarantine means we do not have enough substitutes to cover all of the classes. We will not be able to keep schools open at the rate teachers are currently having to quarantine.

Now I’m not on the school board. I’m just a teacher that watches my students have to pack up and leave in the middle of the day when administration appears in my doorway to walk them out after they’ve been identified as having been exposed. I’m a teacher that walks in every morning to see all the notices taped onto teachers’ boxes that say prepare to cover another teacher’s classroom again today. I’m a teacher that leaves her own sick kids at home and goes to work because I worry about the strain it would put on the school and other teachers if I stay out even one day. I don’t have to be in a position of authority to know that at the rate my fellow teachers are having to go home and quarantine, we soon won’t have enough adult bodies to monitor all of the classrooms.