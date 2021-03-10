Reid: Getting serious about school funding

Without fail, like snow coming to the Blue Ridge Mountains in January, when the General Assembly convenes every year some Republican delegate or senator introduces a bill to pretend they care about school funding.

For more than 20 years the Republicans were in the majority in the General Assembly and did nothing to address school funding. During most of those years, it wasn’t a slim 51-49 majority, when they might have had to make compromises. No. For much of that time the Republicans held a super majority in the low- to mid-60s, reaching a peak of 67-32-1 in the 2014-2016 election cycle. The Republican majority had ample opportunity to address the problem with school funding in Virginia and chose to do nothing.

Their lack of commitment and action on school funding was matched only by their slow and systematic defunding of the Virginia State Police over the past 20 years, and their lack of commitment to fund rural broadband. When the Democrats took over the majority in 2020, the Republicans had left us with a $27 million budget hole in VSP pay and salaries, which had resulted in 283 trooper vacancies. They were always there to support the families upon the tragedy of a trooper’s death but were unwilling to fund the troopers and their families during their lives.