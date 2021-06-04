 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
To the editor: Charles Poindexter and his special interests
0 comments

To the editor: Charles Poindexter and his special interests

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Del. Charles Poindexter may show himself as a strong conservative, but do not let that fool you. For years, Poindexter has been accepting money from corporations and special interest groups totaling upward of $2 million. During the most recent filing (Q1 for 2021), he accepted several contributions that raise questions about his conservatism.

First, Appalachian Power donated $1,000 to Poindexter. While this may not seem like much, upon further investigation Appalachian Power also donated $25,000 to both Inaugural Committees of the far-left Democrats of Terry McAuliffe and Ralph Northam. Appalachian also donated $55,000 to the Common Good VA PAC. This PAC was created to directly fund Terry McAuliffe during his tenure as Governor.

Second, Poindexter received a $500 donation from Meridian Waste Acquisitions which is a waste disposal company in Charlotte. This same company has also donated almost $30,000 to 15 liberal candidates running for office in the House of Delegates and the state Senate. This includes a $12,500 donation to the disbarred attorney Joe Morrissey for his state Senate run.

Third, Poindexter cashed in big time with Dominion Energy. During the most recent filing, Dominion donated $5,000 to Poindexter. Dominion Energy has donated a grand total of $150,860 to the delegate from Glade Hill. In 2007, less than two weeks before his first election, Dominion wrote a check for $100,000 to Charles Poindexter. All of this information can be found on vpap.org.

Candidates are supposed to represent the people of the district that they serve, not the corporations and special interest groups from Richmond and Washington, D.C. Charles Poindexter no longer represents his constituents. On June 08, vote NO to special interests!

Harold W. McAlexander

Rocky Mount

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics