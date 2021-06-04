To the editor: Charles Poindexter and his special interests

Del. Charles Poindexter may show himself as a strong conservative, but do not let that fool you. For years, Poindexter has been accepting money from corporations and special interest groups totaling upward of $2 million. During the most recent filing (Q1 for 2021), he accepted several contributions that raise questions about his conservatism.

First, Appalachian Power donated $1,000 to Poindexter. While this may not seem like much, upon further investigation Appalachian Power also donated $25,000 to both Inaugural Committees of the far-left Democrats of Terry McAuliffe and Ralph Northam. Appalachian also donated $55,000 to the Common Good VA PAC. This PAC was created to directly fund Terry McAuliffe during his tenure as Governor.

Second, Poindexter received a $500 donation from Meridian Waste Acquisitions which is a waste disposal company in Charlotte. This same company has also donated almost $30,000 to 15 liberal candidates running for office in the House of Delegates and the state Senate. This includes a $12,500 donation to the disbarred attorney Joe Morrissey for his state Senate run.