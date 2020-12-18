To the editor: It may be in threads when it arrives

My mate, Kitty Hylton, ordered a shirt for her nephew from Macy’s on Nov. 27, 2020. A routine internet purchase.

However, something went wrong and now no one knows anything about where the package is. We know where it has been, but now the routing message says it is in the U.S.A. Kitty is in possession of mail and package routing called UPS Mail Innovations. Here is the routing since purchase.

Assuming the shirt was made in Shanghai, the flying hours and distance to San Francisco, 12 hours and 50 minutes, and 6,135 miles. Then, Dec. 1, from San Fran to Rocky Mount, VA (its destination) 2,758.9 miles, 41 hours. Then something went wrong. On Dec. 4, the Rocky Mount, VA post office, instead of sending it to us, just three miles away, on Dec. 4, sent the package to Owasso, OK, 15 hours and 44 minutes and 1,077 miles. From there it was shipped to Smyrna, TN, 638 miles and 9 hours and 11 minutes. Dec. 7, it was sent to Butner, N.C.,7 hours and 45 minutes and 523 miles. On Dec. 10, the tracking service said, “Your package may be delayed. We are adjusting delivery plans.”

The last message from UPS Mail Innovations said the package was in the U.S.A.

So far, that shirt has traveled approximately 11,131 miles, plus 88.17 hours, and has visited many cities.