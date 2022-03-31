Production of The Wizard of Oz coming to Ferrum College

A production of The Wizard of Oz is coming to Ferrum College on April 1, 2 and 3 at 5 p.m. each day.

Emily Blankenship-Tucker, the director of Appalachian Music and an adjunct lecturer of theatre and music at the college, said, "This production is really special because it is a collaborative effort between the Ferrum College Department of Theatre and many community members."

Community members, including alumni, are part of the design team and are part of the cast. Additional actors are students at Ferrum Elementary School.

Ferrum Forward, a local group that works on community projects, is also involved in the partnership. The group will be making cookies and handing them out.

"This has been a pretty neat process because of the number of people involved and how we've really been able to work as a community," she said.

Blankenship-Tucker explained that the production has demonstrated to the department just how much talent and enthusiasm the community possesses. More partnerships like this one, said noted, will likely be in store for the future.

"We've developed a lot of great partnerships by doing this production and look forward to more," she said.

Blankenship-Tucker hopes those who attend the show will come ready to have fun. "I think this production is going to be really exciting. I hope people will come ready to sing along," she said.

The production is being held outdoors on the Ferrum College campus near the admissions office. Attendees are urged to bring a chair or blanket as seating will be limited. Admission is free for students, faculty and staff of the college who present their college IDs. General admission for adults is $5 and $2 for those under 18. Masks and distancing will be required. Tickets can be purchased at: www.onthestage.tickets/ferrum-college-theatre-arts-department

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.