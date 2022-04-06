Retired principal writes history of FCHS

Ever wonder how the buildings on the Franklin County High School campus were named or about what education was like in Franklin County before the high school was established? Benny Gibson answered these questions and more in his recently released book "A History of Franklin County High School."

Gibson, a 1971 graduate and principal from 1991-2006, said the idea to even consider compiling the information for a book on FCHS’s history was sparked by Len Gereau, a former superintendent of Franklin County Public Schools.

“For years, he [Gereau] has preached that someone should write a history on the various schools in Franklin County, and it needed to happen soon before all the human resources were gone," Gibson said. “When he offered that suggestion (it was more like a mandate) directly to me, it planted a seed that grew into a commitment. I owe him my gratitude for providing the motivation for compiling this book.”

In the book’s acknowledgments, Gibson credited numerous individuals and organizations for their assistance with crafting his manuscript. A few included: Karl Edwards (Class of 1963), classmates from 1951, The Franklin News-Post, Margaret Motley, Eugenia Mattox (Class of 1987), Janet Stockton, Blue Ridge Institute and Museum, Ferrum College Library, The Franklin County Historical Society and of course, his family.

The book chronicles public education in Franklin County before and after the Civil War, the founding of FCHS, facilities and dedications, significant events (including integration) as well as numerous photographs and tables.

Jon Crutchfield, the current principal of the school, said he is very excited about Gibson’s book. “I think that people in Franklin County, and especially the graduates of Franklin County High School, will be excited to get a copy of this book. The stories and pictures are truly something that people will enjoy. I know that Benny spent a great deal of time in research and it is evident in the book. I hope that everyone enjoys it as much as I have," he said.

Jamie Mize has a couple of reasons to be delighted about Gibson’s book, first, as a FCHS graduate and then as the genealogist and assistant children’s librarian for the Franklin County Public Library. “I’m ecstatic about reading this book. I think we all had wonderful times at Franklin County High School, and I am looking forward to learning more history about our wonderful high school," she said.

In response to Gibson donating two signed copies of his book to the library, Mize said, “It feels heartwarming that local authors think about the library first and foremost to give us such a wonderful gift.”

Friend, classmate and neighbor Donna Wray is showing her support for Gibson and the sales of his book by hosting a drop-in book signing for him this coming Tuesday, April 12 from 4 to 7 p.m. at her store Blooming Deals located at 275 Franklin Street in Rocky Mount, just down the street from the library. Wray said, “Benny is such a humble person but wouldn’t market the book himself, so I will.”

Wray was a classmate of Gibson’s from first grade through high school graduation and has been a neighbor since 1971. She said, “Any alumni would certainly find it [book] of interest because it shows the history of the school they went to, helping to preserve memories.”

For those not from the area, she added, “I think they’d still find it very interesting — when it was built, why it is where it is and just if you have any curiosity at all. It’s unusual to have a county the size of ours and only one high school. It unites the community. A book like this is so important. It documents what would otherwise be left to the interpretations of oral history.”

Gibson wants it to be known that all profits from the sales of "A History of Franklin County High School" will go to the Students Assistance Fund at Franklin County High School. Crutchfield said, “This fund is actually one that Benny established during his years as principal. This fund is a non-budgeted fund which is used to assist students who have a need that is identified to a counselor, social worker or administrator. These funds have helped students purchase glasses, winter coats, school fees and meals during holidays as some examples.”