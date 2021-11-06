 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A RECORD-SETTING RUNNING BACK
0 comments

A RECORD-SETTING RUNNING BACK

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
A RECORD-SETTING RUNNING BACK

Jahylen Lee (No. 27) follows his blockers and rushes for positive yardage during the first half of Friday's come-from-behind Blue Ridge District football victory over Northside. After surrendering 15 points on three plays from scrimmage, the Eagles scored 42 of the game's final 49 points. on scoring surges of 14 and 28 points.

 STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

Franklin County junior running back Jahylen Lee establishes a new program record for rushing and scores five touchdowns as the Eagles overcome a 15-0 first-quarter deficit for a 42-22 Blue Ridge District football victory over Northside at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field. The Eagles (5-5, 3-1 in the Blue Ridge District) open the Class 6 Region A playoffs this weekend against either Western Branch or Thomas Dale. Visit www.thefranklinnewspost for updates on Friday's victory, which guarantees the Eagles a second-place finish in the district and their quarterfinal-round playoff contest.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Simone Biles reveals if she will return to the Olympics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

ON TO THE SUPERBOWL
Sports News

ON TO THE SUPERBOWL

  • Updated

The championship game in the 10U division is Saturday at noon at Salem Stadium-Willis White Field. It's a match-up between No. 1 seed Cave Spr…

November fishing report
Sports News

November fishing report

  • Updated

Fishing will improve the next few weeks as the water temperature falls. Most species of fish will become more active as the lake cools.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics