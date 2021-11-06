A RECORD-SETTING RUNNING BACK

Franklin County junior running back Jahylen Lee establishes a new program record for rushing and scores five touchdowns as the Eagles overcome a 15-0 first-quarter deficit for a 42-22 Blue Ridge District football victory over Northside at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field. The Eagles (5-5, 3-1 in the Blue Ridge District) open the Class 6 Region A playoffs this weekend against either Western Branch or Thomas Dale. Visit www.thefranklinnewspost for updates on Friday's victory, which guarantees the Eagles a second-place finish in the district and their quarterfinal-round playoff contest.