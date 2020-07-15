A resolution on high school sports return is delayed

CHARLOTTESVILLE - Three models created with the purpose of bringing high school sports teams back to their fields of play for the 2020-2021 academic year were presented to the Virginia High School League's (VHSL) Executive Committee during a special called meeting Wednesday.
One of these models will receive the endorsement and will be implemented by state public high schools following an Executive Committee vote scheduled for Monday, July 27, according to a release from the VHSL.
The committee voted 35-0-0 to conduct this meeting Wednesday and also voted to delay the beginning of the fall sports season until a decision is rendered in a 1 1/2 weeks. The July-August dead period has been suspended by vote, thus teams can continue with out-of-season workouts.
None of the models allow for high school football to be played this fall.
The three models:
1. Leave all sports in the current season. Low and moderate contact risk sports that would be allowed to compete in the fall are golf and boys and girls cross country. High risk sports that would not be permitted to compete are field hockey, football, volleyball and competitive cheer.
2. Switch fall and spring seasons. Low and moderate contact risk sports that would be allowed to compete in the fall are outdoor track and field, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls soccer, baseball and softball. High risk sports that would not be permitted are boys and girls lacrosse.
3. Delay all sports and adopt the Condensed Interscholastic Plan. Leave all sports in the season where they are aligned.
Under this model, the winner sports campaign would be played first (from Dec. 14-Feb. 20 with a first contest date on Dec. 28), followed by the fall season (from Feb. 15 to May 1 with the first contest date on March 1) and the spring season (from April 12 to June 26 with the first contest date on April 26).
Postseason play is included in these dates.
"I think that Model 3 gives student-athletes the best chance to compete,'' said Franklin County High School principal Jon Crutchfield, the Executive Committee's chairman-elect.
" (Model 3) allows for schools to open safely and then plan for such things as athletics when we have better data, and the guidance allows for the opportunity to fully participate.''
Crutchfield said the only way that a high-risk sport has a chance to be played is with the passage of Model 3.
Field hockey, football, volleyball, competitive cheer, boys and girls basketball, wrestling and boys and girls lacrosse are designated as high risk.
Along with football, field hockey, volleyball and competitive cheer will not be played this fall.
"It's important to remember that in all three models, playing sports in the high risk category depends on being out of the current Phase III guidelines,'' VHSL Executive Director John W. (Billy) Haun said in the statement
"All of our efforts will continue towards advocating for the opening of sports and activities in a safe and reasonable way that will protect athletes, activity participants, coaches, officials and the public.
"The VHSL will continue making judgments based on the best available information and directives provided by the Governor, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE).''
"The goal in all our discussions has been to provide our student-athletes and activity participants the best opportunity to return to the playing fields, courts, track and stages during this school year in a safe environment as possible,'' Executive Committee Chairwoman Shannon Butler said in the release.
Butler is the principal of York High School in Yorktown.
"Our decision will allow members of the Executive Committee to collaborate to collaborate with the regions and groups they represent to make a decision on July 27 that is in the best interest of our students; moving forward, our ultimate goal would be for all of our student athletes to have the opportunity to safely represent their schools on the playing field during them 2020-2021 school year,'' Butler said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!