A resolution on high school sports return is delayed

CHARLOTTESVILLE - Three models created with the purpose of bringing high school sports teams back to their fields of play for the 2020-2021 academic year were presented to the Virginia High School League's (VHSL) Executive Committee during a special called meeting Wednesday.

One of these models will receive the endorsement and will be implemented by state public high schools following an Executive Committee vote scheduled for Monday, July 27, according to a release from the VHSL.

The committee voted 35-0-0 to conduct this meeting Wednesday and also voted to delay the beginning of the fall sports season until a decision is rendered in a 1 1/2 weeks. The July-August dead period has been suspended by vote, thus teams can continue with out-of-season workouts.

None of the models allow for high school football to be played this fall.

The three models:

1. Leave all sports in the current season. Low and moderate contact risk sports that would be allowed to compete in the fall are golf and boys and girls cross country. High risk sports that would not be permitted to compete are field hockey, football, volleyball and competitive cheer.

2. Switch fall and spring seasons. Low and moderate contact risk sports that would be allowed to compete in the fall are outdoor track and field, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls soccer, baseball and softball. High risk sports that would not be permitted are boys and girls lacrosse.

3. Delay all sports and adopt the Condensed Interscholastic Plan. Leave all sports in the season where they are aligned.