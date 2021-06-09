 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A SHOOTER'S AIM
0 comments

A SHOOTER'S AIM

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
A SHOOTER'S AIM
STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

A Franklin County youngster takes aim on the target and fires a stationary weapon while taking part in a pellet shooting exercise at Saturday's annual JAKES Event at the Franklin County Recreation Park in Sontag. The event returned from a year's absence because of COVID 19. It is staged and sponsored annually by the Franklin County Longbeards chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation and earned statewide and national acclaim in past years. JAKES stands for Juniors Acquiring Knowledge Ethics and Sportsmanship.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
CHAMPIONSHIP ACTION
Sports News

CHAMPIONSHIP ACTION

Farm Bureau infielder Asher Meeks (No. 10) has a hard time getting a grip on a ground ball as shown in a series of photos from play in last we…

JAKES Event returns Saturday
Sports News

JAKES Event returns Saturday

  • Updated

SONTAG—The JAKES Event, sponsored by the Franklin County Longbeards Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF), returns Saturday, J…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics