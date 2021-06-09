A SHOOTER'S AIM

A Franklin County youngster takes aim on the target and fires a stationary weapon while taking part in a pellet shooting exercise at Saturday's annual JAKES Event at the Franklin County Recreation Park in Sontag. The event returned from a year's absence because of COVID 19. It is staged and sponsored annually by the Franklin County Longbeards chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation and earned statewide and national acclaim in past years. JAKES stands for Juniors Acquiring Knowledge Ethics and Sportsmanship.