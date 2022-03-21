A Sunday softball split

FERRUM - Ferrum College and William Peace (N.C.) University split a non-conference softball doubleheader Sunday at American National Bank Field with the Panthers winning the first game, 8-7, and the Pacers taking the second contest, 4-3.

Peace (13-6) led 6-0 after 4 1/2 innings in the first game before Ferrum (10-4) rallied by scoring one run in the fifth and five runs in the sixth.

The count was even at 6 through seven frames.

In the top of the eighth, Peace broke the stalemate by scoring once.

In accordance with the international tiebreaker rule, a Pacers player was placed on second to begin the inning. She scored on Emily Puckett's single down the left-field line.

In the last of the eighth, Ferrum manufactured two runs to claim the victory.

Caitlyn Wiles was placed on second to start the frame. She advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by Carly Nelson and came home with tying run courtesy of a bunt single by Myia Smith.

Smith stole second, then sprinted home when Laney Jo Patterson belted a double to left centerfield.

Patterson was 3 of 5 at the plate and drove in two runs.

Also with doubles were Lyndsey Sears and Nelson.

The Panthers outhit the Pacers, 14-6, and won despite committing five errors; the Pacers were charged with two defensive miscues.

Patterson drove in Nelson with Ferrum's initial run.

In the sixth, a ground out by Wiles brought Kloe Bacon home.

Later, Nelson stole second and on the throw to the bag, Kassie Widner sprinted home from third.

Then, Sears doubled to center to score Smith and Nelson and Macey Moore's single to left field drove in Mattie Friel with the equalizer.

Maggie McCray (4-1) worked three innings of relief inside the pitching circle for the win. She permitted one hit and one walk, while striking out four.

Peace starter Katherine Murphy (8-2) surrendered 14 hits and five earned runs in 7 1/3 innings. She struck out six.

Anna Suggs collected two hits in four plated appearances for Peace and Dara Orr had a double.

In the second game, Ferrum led 2-0 through two innings, before Peace scored twice in the third and once in the fourth to move in front.

Peace pushed the spread to 4-2 with a run in the top of the sixth.

In the last of the seventh, Breanna Weaver (Franklin County) scored for the Panthers, but they stranded the tying run at third when the game ended.

Moore's RBI fielder's choice and Swaney's RBI single produced Ferrum's two, first-inning tallies.

Ferrum outhit William Peace, 6-5 and the Panthers was charged with one error.

Peace won despite committing three errors.

Sears (6-2) yielded five hits, three walks and two earned runs in a complete game showing, but she was tagged with the loss. She struck out 10.

Suggs (3-2) went the distance for the Pacers and surrendered six hits, a walk and two earned runs.

Ayers was 2 of 2. She scored twice and stole two bases.

Also, Lydia Hunt smacked a double, the game's lone extra base hit.

Panthers, Falcons split a doubleheader

FERRUM - Ferrum College ran its winning streak to nine games, then saw the streak snapped in a second-game, shut-out loss Saturday in a non-conference doubleheader against Pfeiffer (N.C.) University at American National Bank Field.

The Panthers won the first game, 8-4, and lost the second contest, 4-0.

Ferrum generated seven of its run in the bottom of the first inning in its game one win and scored its final run in the last of the sixth.

Pfeiffer tallied single runs in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh.

The Falcons outhit the Panthers, 11-8, but were plagued by four errors, while the Panthers played mistake-free defense.

A two-run single by Breanna Weaver (Franklin County) was the highlighted hit of the Panthers' first-inning scoring spree.

Lyndsey Sears' complete-game showing inside the pitching circle guided the Panthers. She permitted four runs, 11 hits and four walks, while striking out seven.

Sears was 1 of 3 at the plate with an RBI and Weaver was 2 of 4 with a pair of base hits and two RBIs.

Pfeiffer starter Cati Mickles (2-4) allowed three hits, two walks and five earned runs.

Emma Bullin was 3 of 3 with an RBI and Ashlyn Kennedy was 3 of 3 with a double and a run.

Also, Emma Chopko smacked a double.

In the second game, the Falcons scored two runs in the first and two in the second en route to the win.

Hits were even at 6, but the Panthers were plagued by five errors, while the Falcons committed two.

Haley Strange (1-0) worked 6 1/3 innings for the win. She allowed six hits, two walks and struck out six.

Kennedy was 1 of 4 with a double and two runs.

Also, Mattie Hinson belted a double.

Starter Maggie McCray allowed three hits, three walks and two earned runs in two innings for Ferrum. She absorbed the loss.

Makayla Fincanon was 1 of 3 for the Panthers.