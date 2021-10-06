FERRUM COLLEGE’S ACADEMIC ALL-AMERICANS
2000 Elizabeth Adams 3rd team (women’s soccer, women’s tennis, women’s basketball)
2006 Dustin Hamoy 2nd team (football)
2007 Wilson Paine 1st team (men’s tennis)
2012 Paul Jaglowski 1st team (baseball)
2015 Hank Parsley 1st team (baseball)
2015 Morgan Funck 2nd team (women’s soccer)
2018 Brian Mann 2nd team (football)
2021 Kajuan Madden-McAfee 2nd team (men’s basketball)
2021 Alex Mattson 3rd team (women’s soccer)
2021 Josh Greenway 2nd team (baseball)
