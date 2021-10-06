 Skip to main content
ACADEMIC ALL-AMERICANS
ACADEMIC ALL-AMERICANS

ACADEMIC ALL-AMERICANS

Ten Ferrum College student-athletes have earned Academic All-America accolades since 2000 including three who received those honors in sports played during the winter and spring campaigns of 2021. From left: Josh Greenway (baseball), Alex Mattson (women’s soccer) and Kajuan Madden-McAfee (men’s basketball) are presented their All-America awards and honored along with their families and their head coaches during halftime of Saturday’s Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) football game between the Panthers and Randolph-Macon College at W.B. Adams Stadium.

 STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

FERRUM COLLEGE'S ACADEMIC ALL-AMERICANS

2000 Elizabeth Adams 3rd team (women’s soccer, women’s tennis, women’s basketball)

2006 Dustin Hamoy 2nd team (football)

2007 Wilson Paine 1st team (men’s tennis)

2012 Paul Jaglowski 1st team (baseball)

2015 Hank Parsley 1st team (baseball)

2015 Morgan Funck 2nd team (women’s soccer)

2018 Brian Mann 2nd team (football)

2021 Kajuan Madden-McAfee 2nd team (men’s basketball)

2021 Alex Mattson 3rd team (women’s soccer)

2021 Josh Greenway 2nd team (baseball)

