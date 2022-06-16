Anderson-Dudley duo capture championship at Willow Creek

The duo of Marty Anderson and Ethan Dudley has claimed the championship of Willow Creek Country Club's 2022 Member-Guest golf tournament.

The 36-hole, stroke-play tournament commenced Saturday and ended Sunday.

Anderson and Dudley posted a net score of 124 (60-64) to defeat the team of Chris Stone and Jeff Largen (66-62, 128) by four shots.

The Anderson-Dudley pairing is the third different winner of the tournament in as many years.

Steve Keener and Matt Thurman (65-65, 130) took first-place honors in the first flight by eight strokes over Garrison Brown and Kevin Harms (70-68, 138).

Jeff Johnston and Bobby Amos (71-65, 136) won the second flight by five shots over Gary Stoneman and Grayson Stoneman (69-72, 141).

Mark Hudson and Doug Conklin (70-68, 138) claimed top laurels in the third flight by eight strokes over Doug Spencer and Danny Doughton (72-74, 146).

James (Herbie) Altice and Freddie McGhee (74-70, 144) won the fourth flight by nine shots over Jeremy Spence and Jackson Spence (76-77, 153).

Friday contest winners were Anderson and Dudley (Putting Contest), Chris Compton (Longest Drive) and Jake Pendleton (Closest to the Line).

Saturday contest winners were Dudley (Longest Drive), Everett Wilson (Closest to the Line) and Elbert Foley, Brenden Draughn and Thurman (Closest to the Pin on hole Nos. 4, 6 and 8).

Sunday contest winners were Brett Simmons (Longest Drive). Hudson (Closest to the Line, Closest to the Pin on No. 6), Foley (Closest to the Pin on No. 4) and Reggie Taylor (Closest to the Pin on No. 8).

Ferguson ties for second in Hall of Fame tournament

Two-time reigning Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame men's champion John Hatcher Ferguson finished in tie for second in this year's tournament, which completed three rounds of play Sunday at Botetourt Golf and Swim Club.

Ferguson posted a 2-over-par 213 (65-75-73) which left him deadlocked with Richie Jeter (73-69-71, 213).

Ferguson carded the tournament's best round of 65 shot at Blue Hills.

Ferguson was playing for Copper Cove Golf Club, while Jeter represented Blacksburg Country Club.

Jack Wilkes, playing for Roanoke Country Club, won the championship with a 205 (68-70-67). He trailed Ferguson by three strokes after the first round.

Franklin County prep standout Sam Fansler (78-73-74, 225), playing for The Waterfront Country Club, finished in a two-way deadlock for 11th.

Waterfront owner Darrell Craft (74-78-79, 231) finished in a three-way tie for 23rd.

Former Ferrum College golf Brian Bowles (73-76-79, 228), playing for Old Monterey Golf Club, finished in a three-way tie for 15th

Ferrum men's and women's tennis coach Rod Baker (88-84-83,255) playing for Great Oaks Country Club, finished in a two-way tie for 56th.

Ferguson ties for 16th in Division III nationals

John Hatcher Ferguson finished in a tie for 16th place in this year's NCAA Division III golf tournament, contested at Mission Inn Resort and Club in Howey-In-The-Hills, Fla.

Ferguson, playing for Hampden-Sydney College, carded rounds of 76-71-75-73 for a 72-hole, 295 total.

Hampden-Sydney (296-293-296-291, 1,176) placed second in team play, eight shots in arrears to Methodist (N.C.) University (292-289-292-295, 1,168).

Methodist's championship is its 13th in program history (1990, 1991, 1992, 1994,1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2010, 2015, 2018, 2022). The Monarchs are a five-time national runner-up (11984, 1989, 2000, 2001) and a 32-time USA South Athletic Conference titleholder.

Hampden-Sydney's runner-up showing is its second in program history; its first came in 1975.

Moore returns to the area

Carson Moore, a former resident of Boones Mill, returned to the area last month to compete in the 2022 Scott Robertson Memorial at Roanoke Country Club.

Moore, who hails from Fleming Island, Fla. carded rounds of 75-71-71 for a 4-over-par 217 total. He finished in a two-way tie for sixth place in the boys 14 and under division.

Moore competed in golf and boys basketball at Benjamin Franklin Middle School before he and his family moved to Florida.

Twenty-four players competed for the championship in the division.

Brandon Sipe of Yorktown won the title with a 1-under 212 (73-71-68).

Wrestling benefit golf tournament is Saturday

Franklin County’s wrestling program is staging a benefit golf tournament at Willow Creek Country Club, Saturday, June 18.

Shot-gun start is 8 a.m.

Format is four-player Captain’s Choice.

Fee is $280 per team.

Fee includes mulligan and red tee.

Refreshments and snacks are provided all day.

A meal and an awards ceremony follow the completion of play.

Awards will be presented for first, second, third and last place and to the winners of the Closest to the Pin and Longest Drive contests.

This tournament benefits the wrestling teams at Franklin County and Benjamin Franklin Middle School with the purchase of new equipment and to offset travel costs to tournaments throughout the year.

It is asked that checks be made payable to IEE Wrestling Club, P.O. Box 313, Rocky Mount (Va.), 24151.

Receipts are available upon request.

For information, call Chuck Hazelwood, (540) 488-2727 or head coach David Ferguson, (540) 420-1536, or contact by email: Ieewrestlingbooster@gmail.com .