April Fishing Report

EDITOR’S NOTE: Capt. Dale Wilson died April 14, 2022. Memorial services will be Sunday at 3 p.m. at The Point at Parkway Marina, 16918 Smith Mountain Lake Parkway in Huddleston. The Rev. David Bayse will officiate.

Fishing has been good the past few weeks.

Numerous weather fronts have caused several changes in lake conditions. Water temperature has remained relatively low for this time of year.

As the water starts to warm, the baitfish will continue to move into the shallow water.

Most species of fish will start spawning this month.

Largemouth bass: Largemouth bass has been excellent for producing large bass this month.

Most tournaments have taken a five fish limit of 20 pounds or more to win the past few weekends.

Best lures are jigs, senkos, umbrella rigs and spinner baits.

Most bass will be caught on secondary points shallow coves around stumps, docks and rocks.

Best depths will be from 10 feet or less.

As the water begins to clear, largemouth bass fishing will improve at night.

Rip rap banks, stumps and shallow brush and docks are a key factor to finding them.

Please practice catch and release when the bass are spawning.

Smallmouth bass:Fishing will improve this month.

Best areas will be rocks, stumps, docks and secondary points.

Best lures will be jigs, spinner baits, senkos, square-bill crank bank and topwater lures.

Best areas will be in the mid- to the lower sections of the lake.

Most smallmouth bass will start spawning later this month.

Cloudy days are good times to try.

Light line will help to catch more fish.

Striped bass:Fishing will be good at night this month.

Stripers will be caught in the mid- to lower sections of the lake and in the larger creeks.

Due to recent heavy rains, the lake has lots of stained water which should make for good fishing as the water begins to clear.

Best lures to use at night are shallow Thunder sticks, wake baits, swim baits and Zoom flukes fished on 1/4- to 3/8-ounce lead heads.

The best depths will be from the surface to 30 feet.

Try to find areas with the largest concentrations of baitfish.

Night fishing will improve as the water temperature increases.

Fishing at night later this month will be the best time to catch stripers.

Some schools of stripers will start to surface toward the end of this month.

Live bait fished on planer boards and down lines will work well this month.

Trolling is also productive this month.

Crappie:Fishing for crappie has been good.

Crappie will be spawning this month and will be found in shallow water.

Best areas will be in the main creeks in the mid- to upper sections of both rivers around docks, fallen trees, stumps and brush piles.

Small live minnows and 1½- to 2-inch tubes or shad-shaped plastic lures fished on 1/32- to 1/16-ounce lead heads will work best to catch them.

Light line will increase the chances of a catch.

Tips of the month:Heavy rain, wind and stained water has slowed fishing, but it will improve as the water clears.

Be aware of larger debris in the upper rivers and creeks when boating.

Night will be one of the best times to catch fish in shallow water areas as the baitfish start to spawn.

The fish will move to shallow areas to spawn because of the warmer water temperature.

Wear a life jacket and never fish alone at night.

Keep running lights on after dark.

Remember to practice catch and release and take a kid fishing.