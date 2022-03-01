Atchue captures indoor state championship

VIRGINIA BEACH - Franklin County standout distance runner Nathan Atchue had captured the Class 6 state indoor track and field championship in the boys 1,600-meter (1-mile) run.

Atchue, a junior, who is in his third year of competition for the Eagles, acccomplished the feat at this weekend’s Class 6 meet, contested at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex.

Atchue crossed the finish line in 4:11.19.

Atchue’s time breaks the state record for the event and the facility standard. It ranks No. 12 in Virginia and sixth nationally according to milestat.com.

Atchue is the 12th FCHS student-athlete to win a state championship.

The track and field program has captured seven state titles: Atchue (indoor), Kylie Cooper (indoor and two outdoor), Trent Whittaker (indoor), Leticia Claytor (outdoor) and Travis Walter (outdoor).

The wrestling program has four state titles won by Joe Callaway, J.J. Price, Bryan Jones and Taylor Horner and the golf program has one won by Matt Chandler.

Also, Atchue finished sixth in the 3,200-meter (2-mile) run in 9:31.

Earlier this season, Atchue placed fourth in the Class 6 state cross country meet.

Cooper took second in the 1,000-meter run.

The Virginia Tech commit has finished second in this event twice in her career. Her state championships are in the 1,600 (outdoor in 2019 and indoor in 2021) and the 800-meter run (outdoor in 2021).

Senior Addie Shorter, a James Madison University (JMU) commit, finished 11th in the girls 3,200-meter run (2-mile).