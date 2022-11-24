Atchue claims fourth state title, first in cross country

LEESBURG—Franklin County senior Nathan Atchue captured the top individual prize in Class 6 in his final prep cross country race—a state championship—Saturday.

Atchue crossed the finish line of the 5K race in 15:43: three seconds faster than Isaac Garcia of South County, who came in second in 15:46.

Atchue and Garcia were the only runners in a field of 100 to break the 16-minute mark.

Atchue was a year removed from placing fourth in the state championships.

Atchue has won four state titles for Franklin County: one in cross country, one in indoor track and field and two in outdoor track and field.

Also, Franklin County’s boys team competed in the team competition and finished 12th in a 12-team field with 286 points.

W.T. Woodson (57 points) won the state title, followed Oakton (70), Chantilly (129), Patriot (130), South Lakes (149), Lake Braddock (164), Woodbridge (167), Battlefield (191), West Springfield (210), Grassfield (214), Ocean Lakes (240) and Franklin County.

Also for the Eagles, Jonah Bowman (18:27) was tied for 82nd, Jacob Montgomery (18:34) was 86th, Parker Chapman (18:42) was 91st and Andrew Riddle (19:05) was 98th.

Franklin County was competing in the state championships for the second time in program history, the first time since 1987.