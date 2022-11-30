Atchue earns berth in nationals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - FrankliAtn County standout distance runner Nathan Atchue has earned a berth in the national finals of the 2022 Champs Sports Cross County Championships after finishing second in Saturday’s regional meet at McAlpine Park.

Atchue, who won the Virginia High School League (VHSL) Class 6 boys individual state cross country title and committed to th University of Tennessee earlier this month, covered a five-kilometer (3.1 miles) course in 14:49.9.

Nationals are Saturday, Dec. 10 in San Diego, Calif.

Atchue hails from Moneta.

Rocky Hansen of Hendersonville, N.C. won. The race in 14:40.1.

Each of the top seven runners broke the 15-minute mark.

Five of the top 10 runners hail from Texas. The others are from Alabama, Florida, West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina.

Prillaman competes in NCAA Division III triathlon

TEMPE, Ariz - Greensboro (N.C.) College student-athlete Alexandria Prillaman competed in the 2022 NCAA Division III triathlon.

Prillaman is a former student-athlete at Franklin County where she ran girls cross county and played girls basketball and softball.

Also, she plays softball in the spring for the Pride.

Prillaman hails from Henry.

Ferrum football players are honored

FERRUM - Ferrum College football players Rah’Quan Payne, Zac Smiley and Christian Sorrells have earned Academic All-District honors for the 2022 season as selected by the College Sports Communicators (CSC).

All three are on the ballot for CSC Academic All-America accolades. First, second and third teams are expected to be announced in early December.

Payne, a senior safety from Prospect, was a 2021-2022 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) All-Academic team honoree.

Payne has been named to the President’s List once and the Dean’s List five times.

Payne finished the season with 41 tackles: 24 solo stops and 17 assisted; two tackles for loss, four pass break-ups and two fumble recoveries.

Smiley, a sophomore running back from Staunton, has been named to the President’s List twice during his freshman year and is a 2021-2022 ODAC All-Academic team choice.

This season, Smiley rushed for 476 yards on 109 carries and four touchdowns. Also, he caught 12 passes for 88 yards and one touchdown.

SMLCA wins opener, routs CHA, 78-30

Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA) limited Christian Heritage Academy (CHA) to 16 points through three quarters in a 48-point, 78-30, non-conference boys varsity basketball game on the Knights’ home floor.

The Ospreys (1-0) led by 23 points, 28-5, after the first quarter, by 36 points, 49-13 at intermission and by 54 points, 70-16, after three periods of play.

The Knights (0-2) won the final frame, 14-8.

Ten players scored for SMLCA, three of whom finished in double figures.

The Ospreys were 33 of 57 (58%) from the field, 5 of 16 (31%) from the 3-point arc and 7 of 8 (88%) from the free-throw line.

Covington Boys Home edges CHA, 40-39

COVINGTON - Covington Boys’ Home built an eight-point halftime lead then held a second-half rally by Christian Heritage Academy (CHA) at bay for a 40-39 non-conference boys varsity basketball contest.

The Hilltoppers (1-0), playing their season opener, led 11-3 after the first quarter and 23-15 at halftime after each team netted 12 points in the second stanza.

The Knights (0-1), playing their season opener, won the third period, 8-4, to make the count, 27-23, and took the final frame, 16-13.