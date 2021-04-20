Atchue, Shorter lead Eagles' squads in regionals

CHESAPEAKE—Franklin County sophomore Nathan Atchue has captured the Class 6 Region A individual boys cross country championship Saturday at Bells Mill Park.
Atchue completed the 3.1-mile trek in 16:45.70. He finished 11.40 seconds ahead of Harrison Ladd (16:57.30), a senior from Ocean Lakes.
Atchue is the first FCHS runner, male or female, to win an individual regional championship in cross country.
Ocean Lakes won the team championship with 59 points, followed by James River-Midlothian (66), Grassfield (86), Cosby (100) and FCHS (107) in second through fifth.
In sixth through ninth were Western Branch (125), Landstown (153), Oscar Smith (232) and Tallwood (236).
Ocean Lakes placed two runners in the top 10, while James River’s top three performers were fourth, fifth and sixth.
Cosby’s top two runners finished ninth and 10th.
Besides FCHS, Grassfield and Western Branch each had one runner in the top 10.
The top three finishers each broke the 17-minute mark. Each of the top 24 finishers in a 71-runner field broke the 18-minute mark.
Parker Chapman (17:46.70) and Kyle Roach (17:50.40) came in 15th and 16th for the Eagles.
Also, Andrew Riddle (18:38.80) was 38th, followed by Sebastian Ellis (20:06.10), Ethan Ellis (20:06.10) and Josh Mills (20:13.80) in 52nd, 53rd and 54th.
Shorter takes second
for FCHS girlsCHESAPEAKE—Franklin County’s Addie Shorter came in second in Saturday’s Class 6 Region A girls cross country meet at Bells Mill Park.
Shorter’s finishing time was 19:37.
Aniya Mosley of Ocean Lakes won the race in 19:32.20.
Ocean Lakes won the team championship with 19 points: four more than a perfect score (15).
Ocean Lakes placed each of its top six runners among the top seven finishers (1 and 3 through 7).
James River-Midlothian (84) placed second, while Floyd Kellam (94), FCHS (105) and Cosby (126) rounded out the top five.
Placing sixth through 10th were Oscar Smith (141), Grassfield (146), Landstown (252), Thomas Dale (272) and Tallwood (285).
Sixty-seven runners competed in the 3.1-mile race.
Harper Dillon (23:24.80) finished 23rd for the Eagles, followed by Whitney Holland (23:32.50) in 26th, Julianne Bowman (23:42.80) in 32nd, Caroline Horne (23:48.00) in 34th, Natalie Davis (24:25.90) in 41st and Morgan Lietz (25:31.20) in 46th.