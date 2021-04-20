Atchue, Shorter lead Eagles' squads in regionals

CHESAPEAKE—Franklin County sophomore Nathan Atchue has captured the Class 6 Region A individual boys cross country championship Saturday at Bells Mill Park.

Atchue completed the 3.1-mile trek in 16:45.70. He finished 11.40 seconds ahead of Harrison Ladd (16:57.30), a senior from Ocean Lakes.

Atchue is the first FCHS runner, male or female, to win an individual regional championship in cross country.

Ocean Lakes won the team championship with 59 points, followed by James River-Midlothian (66), Grassfield (86), Cosby (100) and FCHS (107) in second through fifth.

In sixth through ninth were Western Branch (125), Landstown (153), Oscar Smith (232) and Tallwood (236).

Ocean Lakes placed two runners in the top 10, while James River’s top three performers were fourth, fifth and sixth.

Cosby’s top two runners finished ninth and 10th.

Besides FCHS, Grassfield and Western Branch each had one runner in the top 10.

The top three finishers each broke the 17-minute mark. Each of the top 24 finishers in a 71-runner field broke the 18-minute mark.