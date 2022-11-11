Atchue wins championship, Eagles claim state berth

CHESAPEAKE—Franklin County senior distance standout Nathan Atchue has captured the individual championship of the Class 6 Region A cross country meet, contested at Bells Mill Park Saturday and the Eagles have claimed a team berth in this weekend’s Class 6 state meet with a third-place team showing.

Atchue completed a five-kilometer (3.1-mile) race in 15 25.21 to win the regional championship for the second year in a row.

He bested Quinn Parrish (16:11.97) of James River-Midlothian by almost 50 seconds. Seventy-two runners comprised the field.

Eleven teams competed for top team accolades with Grassfield winning the championship with 47 points, followed by Ocean Lakes (72), Franklin County (89) and Cosby (112), all of which earned state berths.

Placing fifth through 11th were James River-Midlothian (126),Manchester (153), Thomas Dale (196) Floyd Kellam (202), Landstown (205), Western Branch (296) and Oscar Smith (305).

Franklin County has qualified for the state meet on two other occasions, both in Group AAA: in 1986, the Eagles finished 13th and in 1987 the Eagles finished 11th.

Freshman Jonah Bowman (17:37.92) placed 15th for the Eagles and senior Parker Chapman (18:00.09) came in 22nd and sophomore Jacob Montgomery (18:11.23) was 24th.

Also, senior Andrew Riddle (18:18.19) was 27th, senior Sebastian Ellis (18:44.95) was 34th and junior John Grider was (19:53.65) was 51st.

Ocean Lakes won the girls championship with 37 points. Franklin County was seventh with 181.

Junior Julianne Bowman was the Eagles’ top runner, finishing 21 in 21:55.76.

Sixty-two runners competed for the championship, won by Lily Hoffman (19:54.44) of Floyd Kellam.

Hoffman was the only runner to break the 20-minute mark.

Also for Franklin County, junior Whitney Holland (23:52.79) placed 38th, senior Natalie Davis (25:42.91) was 46th, sophomore Samantha Simms (26:52.2) was 51st, sophomore Jaidyn Vukelich (28:39.79) was 55th and freshman Grace Campbell (30:58.94) was 58th..

Placing second through sixth were James River-Midlothian (65), Floyd Kellam (84), Cosby (89), Grassfield (125) and Western Branch (143).