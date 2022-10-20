Atchue wins second straight Metro crown

BLACKSBURG—For the second year in a row, Nathan Atchue has captured the boys’ individual championship of the Metro Cross Country Championships.

Atchue, a Franklin County senior, won the five-kilometer race (3.1 miles) in 16:19.6, bettering his winning time (16:48) from last year by 29.6 seconds.

Atchue and former Eagles standout Adam Dickerson, in 2003, are the only Franklin County boys distance runners to win the Metro championship. Dickerson was coached by Jerry Saleeby.

Atchue bested Blacksburg’s Conner Rutherford (16:36.4) by 16.8 seconds for the win.

Earlier this season Rutherford denied Atchue a second straight boys’ individual title at the Knights Crossing Invitational and on Saturday, he finished fifth in the MileStat.com Invitational in 14:59 to Atchue’s 20th-place showing in 15:35.

Only Atchue and Rutherford, both seniors, broke the 17-minute mark.

Blacksburg won the boys’ team title with 42 points, while Franklin County was fifth in a 21-team field with 165 points.

Also for the Eagles, freshman Jonah Bowman finished 12th in 17:45.7, Jacob Montgomery (18:55.6) was 41st, Luke Montgomery (19:17.2) was 55th, John Grider (19:32.7) was 68th, Andrew Riddle (19:47.4) was 74th and Gary English (20:24.1) was 89th.

A field of 188 runners competed for top accolades.

Julianne Bowman placed seventh for Franklin County’s girls’ squad in 21:19.8.

Also, Whitney Holland (22:53.6) was 25th, followed by Natalie Davis (26:37.1) in 87th, Samantha Sims (26:46.5) in 88th, Jaidyn Vukelich (27:30.7) in 94th, Grace Campbell (29:13.4) in 107th.

Kerrigan Chaney of North Cross won the championship in 19:20. 6.

A field of 129 runners raced for the championship.

Only Chaney and Blacksburg’s Reese Bradbury, who finished second, broke the 19-minute mark.

Rockbridge County won the team championship with 35 points. Franklin County was 11th in a 13-team field with 235.