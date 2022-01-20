Austin makes career move west to Sewanee

FERRUM - Carrie Austin has resigned her positions as head field hockey coach, senior woman administrator and assistant athletic director at Ferrum College to accept the post of assistant athletic director of internal operations Sewanee (Tenn.) the University of the South.

Sewanee is an NCAA Division III institution 60 miles west of Chattanooga.

The Tigers' athletics program is comprised of 24 programs, and primarily competition in the Southern Athletic Association (SAA).

Austin is familiar with the SAA; during her coaching career, Ferrum was a single-sports (field hockey) member of the conference before all of its athletic teams moved to the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC).

In her new position, Austin will report to the athletic director and will be the primary associate in running the operations of the athletic department and ensuring compliance with NCAA rules and regulations.

Austin will function as purchasing agent, event and facilities manager, and accounting and compliance officer for the department of athletics.

Austin will have direct responsibility for all operations of the Fowler Center, the Tigers' main athletics complex. Her duties will include staffing, coordinating use of facilities for events, reporting and resolving maintenance problems, monitoring facility budget, and responding to customer/visitor needs or problems.

"Ferrum College is a special place and has been a wonderful home for my family and me," Austin said. "Thank you to all the student-athletes, fellow coaches, administrators, faculty, and staff who have made my time at Ferrum an enjoyable and rewarding experience.

"While my family and I are sad to say goodbye, we're excited to begin this new adventure."

Austin joined Ferrum's athletics staff as head field hockey coach in January 2014 to guide the Panthers' return to a sport in which they competed during the school's junior-college athletics era and during the late 1990s during its NCAA Division III era.

Field hockey's first run at Ferrum lasted two years. The USA South Athletic Conference, the Panthers' sports league at the time, did not sanction field hockey and the college competed as an independent.

"Although this is a big loss for us, we couldn't be happier for Carrie on her appointment,'' Ferrum Director of Athletics John Sutyak said.

"Carrie has had a large impact on the department since assuming the Senior Woman Administrator role in 2019 and has been a fantastic partner on our athletics senior leadership team since my arrival here.''

"I am excited to see all that she will accomplish in this next chapter in her career,'' Sutyak said.

In April 2019, she was named Senior Woman Administrator, then was promoted to Assistant Athletic Director in December 2020.

Austin came to Ferrum from Appalachian State (N.C.) University where she had served as associate head field hockey coach from 2007-2013.

Prior to that assignment, Austin served as assistant field hockey coach (2006-2007) at West Chester (Pa.) University.

Austin begins her new position at Sewanee in early February.

Sutyak said the college will begin a national search immediately for Austin's successor.

Overstreet accepts position with ODAC

FERRUM - Assistant field hockey coach Haley Overstreet has resigned her position at Ferrum College in order to accept a position with the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC).

Overstreet will be the league's new Director of Championships.

Overstreet competed two years with Ferrum's women's soccer team, as well as a year each in field hockey and women's lacrosse.

She is Ferrum's first female student-athlete to score goals in three sports for the Panthers.

Overstreet joined the coaching staff at Ferrum in December 2018 as assistant field hockey coach after volunteering for the program during the 2018 season. Also, she served the past three years as an advisor for Ferrum's Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.

Overstreet earned her bachelor's in health and human performance with an emphasis in exercise and sports studies with a minor in coaching in December 2016.

During her time as a student, she worked two years in the Sports Information Office, serving as play-by-play commentary for live streams and providing live statistics for many home athletic events.

Overstreet went on to earn her Master's sports management from West Virginia University in June 2021.

As ODAC Director of Championships, Overstreet will coordinate operations for conference postseason tournaments and championships, including invoicing and payments associated with league officiating in nine sports.

She will represent the league office at conference meetings, national events, conference championships, and national championships.

Overstreet will oversee the ODAC Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, and will work with Senior Woman Administrators from across the league on programming for women and minorities in the conference.

She will assist league officials with developing conference schedules, and assist with updating, maintaining and distributing the conference policies and procedures, assist with administration of NCAA Conference Strategic Initiatives Grant and assist with managing the conference budget.

Also, Overstreet will serve as the primary contact for ball agreements and coordinate the conference ball deals, order and coordinate the presentation of all conference awards, trophies, medals, certificates and banners.

"I'm forever grateful for the opportunities that Ferrum College has given me, both as a former student-athlete and as a coach," said Overstreet. "It's hard to put into words how much this place means to me and how valuable my experiences here have been.

"I'm extremely thankful to have worked alongside my former coach and mentor, Carrie Hanshue Austin, for the past few years. Her continued support and investment in me as a young coach in collegiate athletics is something I will forever cherish.

"Additionally, thank you to Gary Holden who gave me the opportunity to work in the Sports Information Office and gain a broader understanding of how all sports operate behind the scenes,'' Overstreet said.

"To the administration, my student athletes, and fellow colleagues; thank you for making my time here memorable and rewarding. Although saying goodbye is never easy, I'm excited to begin my work at the ODAC office as the Director of Championships."

Overstreet's last day at Ferrum will be Monday, January 31. She begins her position with the ODAC, Tuesday, February 1.