Baggetta accepts head coaching post at Life University

FERRUM - Michael Baggetta, Ferrum College's men's lacrosse coach, has resigned from his post to accept the head coaching position at Life (Ga.) University in Marietta, college athletics officials said in a prepared statement released Wednesday afternoon.

Baggetta, the third head coach in program history, served as head coach for five seasons, 2018-2022, and compiled an 18-53 overall record and a 5-32 mark in conference play: one season in the USA South Athletic Conference, four seasons in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC).

Baggetta won what proved to be his last match as Ferrum's head coach: 9-7 over league rival Randolph College on April 30 in Lynchburg.

Baggetta coached 15 players who earned 21 academic all-conference accolades, seven players who received USA South All-Conference citations, two VaSID Academic All-State laurels and Ferrum's 2021 President's Cup winner.

Prior to his arrival, Baggetta spent one season (2017) as assistant coach at Bridgewater College and four seasons on the staff at Salisbury (Md.) University (2013-2016), Baggetta's alma mater where he played and a noted NCAA Division III power in the sport.

Also, he served as head coach for the University of South Carolina's club team in 2009 and was the head coach at Herndon (Va.) High School for three seasons from 2010-2012.

Baggetta is Life University's first head coach - the school announced that it was adding men's lacrosse to it intercollegiate athletics roster on June 15.

Life is expected to begin official competition in the spring of 2024.

Ferrum will have first-year head coaches in field hockey, volleyball, cheerleading, men's basketball, women's wrestling and men's lacrosse during the 2022-2023 academic year, which begins this month.

Held earns academic accolades

WINCHESTER - Shenandoah University men's lacrosse player Tyler Held has earned academic all-conference honors in the NCAA Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) for 2021-2022.

Held hails from Ferrum and is former boys lacrosse player at Franklin County.

Shenandoah finished 10-9 (4-6 in the ODAC) during Held's senior year.

An attacker, Held led the Hornets in scoring with 64 points: 49 goals and 15 assists. He started all 19 matches.

Held was one of a school-record 291 Shenandoah student-athletes who received academic laurels.

All 21 eligible intercollegiate athletic programs at Shenandoah has at least one student-athlete cited.

Student athletes earning at least a 3.25 for the 2021-2022 academic year garnered accolades.

Baseball and football led Shenandoah, each with 45 selections, and women's golf had all seven of its players earning honors. Thirteen teams had at least 10 selections.

Shenandoah ranked second in the 15-school league in total selections.

Prospect Day is set for Sept. 10

FERRUM - A women's lacrosse Fall Prospect Day is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10 at Ferrum College.

Prospect Day is from 9 a.m. to noon on the college campus with registration beginning at 8 a.m.

Prospects who visit the campus will have the opportunity to meet current players and receive instruction from the Panthers' coaching staff.

A limited number of spots are available.

A payment and liability form is on the team's website: www.ferrumpanthers.com/women's lacrosse. The form cam be submitted on Sept. 10.

To secure a spot, email head coach Karen Harvey at kharvey@ferrum.edu .