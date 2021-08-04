Basham makes Dallas debut in Hall of Fame game

CANTON, Ohio - Former Franklin County and Ohio University star Tarrell Basham makes his debut with the Dallas Cowboys Thursday in the 2021 Hall of Fame Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Basham signed with the Cowboys as a free agent in the offseason.

Basham, a third-round draft choice of the Indianapolis Colts in 2017, has played for the Colts and the New York Jets. The upcoming campaign is Basham's fifth in the NFL.

In 57 career games, Basham has 42 solo tackles, 31 assists (73 total), 9 tackles for loss for 54 yards and 7.5 sacks.

Also, Basham has one interception and four fumble recoveries.

The Hall of Fame game will be televised on FOX. Kickoff is 8 p.m from Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium..

This weekend, the Hall of Fame inducts the Class of 2020 and the Class of 2021.

Last year's game and induction ceremony was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also, the game was cancelled in 2011 and 2016.

The game was first played in 1962 between the New York Giants and the St. Louis Cardinals.