Basham makes Dallas debut in Hall of Fame game

CANTON, Ohio - Former Franklin County and Ohio University star Tarrell Basham makes his debut with the Dallas Cowboys Thursday in the 2021 Hall of Fame Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Basham signed with the Cowboys as a free agent in the offseason.
Basham, a third-round draft choice of the Indianapolis Colts in 2017, has played for the Colts and the New York Jets. The upcoming campaign is Basham's fifth in the NFL.
In 57 career games, Basham has 42 solo tackles, 31 assists (73 total), 9 tackles for loss for 54 yards and 7.5 sacks.
Also, Basham has one interception and four fumble recoveries.
The Hall of Fame game will be televised on FOX. Kickoff is 8 p.m from Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium..
This weekend, the Hall of Fame inducts the Class of 2020 and the Class of 2021.
Last year's game and induction ceremony was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Also, the game was cancelled in 2011 and 2016.
The game was first played in 1962 between the New York Giants and the St. Louis Cardinals.
Dallas, which last played in the game in 2017, and Pittsburgh, which last played in the game in 2017, each is appearing in the game for the seventh time. Each team has a 3-3 game record.
Also, Dallas has preseason games against Arizona (away, Aug. 13), Houston (home, Aug. 21) and Jacksonville (home, Aug. 29).
The Cowboys open regular-season play Thursday, Sept. 9 against reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay in Florida.
Dallas plays the Los Angeles Chargers (away, Sept. 19), Philadelphia (home, Sept. 27), Carolina (home, Oct. 3), New York Giants (home, Oct. 10), New England (away, Oct. 17), Minnesota (away, Oct. 31), Denver (home, Nov. 7), Atlanta (home, Nov. 14), Kansas City (away, Nov. 21), Las Vegas (home, Nov. 25, Thanksgiving Day), New Orleans (away, Dec. 2), Washington (away, Dec. 12), New York Giants (away, Dec. 19), Washington (home, Dec. 26), Arizona (home, Jan. 2) and Philadelphia (away, Jan. 9).
Ticket prices for football are established
Single-game ticket prices for varsity football games at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field have increased for the fall 2021 campaign.
Counting its Benefit Game against E.C. Glass, FCHS plays six games at Dillon Stadium this season.
Tickets for home league games against William Byrd (Oct. 15), Lord Botetourt (Oct. 29) and Northside (Nov. 5) are $7. The ticket price for these games is set by the Blue Ridge District.
Tickets for games against E.C. Glass (Aug. 20), Bassett (Aug. 27) and Hidden Valley (Sept. 24) are $5.
For information, call the FCHS Athletic Department, (540) 483-5332.
Season passes are on sale
Season passes for Franklin County athletic events during the 2021-22 academic year are on sale.
Tickets can be purchased from the high school athletic department in Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium during normal business hours.
Prices are $75 for one pass, $125 for two passes, $150 for three passes and $175 for four passes.
Limit is four passes and must be from the same household.
For information, call the athletic department, (540) 483-5332.
FCHS athletics tickets are available online
Those interested in purchasing tickets to Franklin County sporting events can do so online during the 2021-22 academic year.
Purchases can be made using ticketspicket.com.
Also, the company's mobile app can be used to purchase tickets.
QR codes will be available at all stadium/gymnasium/field entrances to scan to purchase tickets too.
Payment with credit card as well as cash is available.
For information, call the high school athletic department, (540) 483-5332.
Brick fundraising campaign continues
Franklin County Athletics is conducting its Brick Campaign to support its student-athletes.
Personalized bricks can be purchased by visiting www.bricksrus.com/donorsite/fceagles.
The bricks will be laid at the main entrances to C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium/Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.
Patrons can commemorate or memorialize former Franklin County student athletes and supporters with a purchase of a brick or bricks.
For information, call the FCHS Athletic Department, (540) 483-5332.
Track to close in September
Franklin County's Bruce M. Kent Track Field is closing to the public from mid-September through mid-October for an upgrade of the track's surface.
For information, call the FCHS Athletic Department, (540) 483-5332.
Hunter education course is scheduled
A hunter education class has been scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 23-24, at The Franklin Center.
Sessions for the class are from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Passage of this class is required to obtain a hunting license in Virginia.
Students must attend both nights of the class.
The class is open to the first 50 students who register.
Students can pick up their books and other class materials at The Franklin Center.
Students can register at The Franklin Center or by calling instructor Robert Dillon, (540) 493-1302, and leaving a voice message.
Golf fundraiser is Aug. 14
HARDY — Franklin County Eagles Golf Boosters tournament is set for Saturday, Aug. 14 at Copper Cove Golf Club.
On-site registration begins at 11:30, followed by lunch at noon and a shotgun start at 1 p.m.
Format is four-player Captain’s Choice.
Fee is $240.
Fee includes tournament play, gift bag, lunch and one mulligan and red tee per player.
Tournament includes a putting contest. Cost is $5 per putt.
50-50 raffle tickets — one for $1, 10 for $5 and 25 for $10 — will be sold.
Prizes are awarded to the first-place, second-place and third-place teams and the winners of the longest drive, closest to the pin and putting competitions.
Hole sponsorships are available.
A Gold sponsorship for $100 includes sign displayed prominently on a tee box or green and on sponsor’s page in gift bag.
A Silver sponsorship of $50 includes sign displayed along with other silver sponsors on tee box or green and one sponsor’s page in gift bag.
To pre-register, donate a prize or to sponsor a hole, call FCHS golf coach Michael Rogers, (540) 493-5985, or contact him by email: michael.rogers@frco.k12.va.us .
FCHS seeks Hall of Fame nominations
Franklin County High School is accepting nominations for its Hall of Fame Class of 2021.
Nomination forms are available on the high school athletics website, the high school athletics office and at the Franklin County School Division’s Central Office.
Deadline to submit nominations is Wednesday, Sept. 1.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the school did not enshrine a Class of 2020.The Hall of Fame has 15 members: eight from the inaugural class in 2018 and seven from the second class in 2019.
Uptown Martinsville Mile is set for Aug. 14
MARTINSVILLE — Miles in Martinsville has announced that on Saturday, Aug. 14, area runners will gather for the UpTown Martinsville Mile.
The race will be run in several heats with the first to start at 7 p.m.
There will be a competitor heat, and a runner heat based on estimated finishing times. All runners are welcome — slow, fast, young, old, large and small.
Details and online registration are available at www.MilesInMartinsville.com.
Runners are encouraged to register online through midnight, Aug. 11.
Paper registration is available on Aug. 13 from noon- 6:30 p.m. at the Martinsville YMCA on Starling Avenue.
Also, runners can register on race day from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Broad Street/Church Street parking lot in uptown Martinsville.
This is the fourth running of the Martinsville Mile.
The initial two races were run as the Martinsville Speedway Mile at the NASCAR track.
In 2020, the race moved to the Smith River Sports Complex due to COVID restrictions and was renamed the Smith River Mile.
The race was designed to showcase different community assets, organizers have said, and for 2021 organizers chose to return to their original idea of showing off uptown Martinsville as the historic and scenic center of the community.
The race will consist of two laps around the uptown area on Church, Lester, Main and Walnut streets.
The starting line will be at the intersection of Broad and Church streets.
Runners will proceed on Church Street, turning left at Lester, Walnut, and Church.
The finish line will be located on Church Street, between Century Link and the First United Methodist Church.
Miles in Martinsville and the City of Martinsville have developed a traffic plan to allow customers to reach parking lots and businesses.
The city will cone off the inside lanes for runners along Church, Lester and Main streets.
The outside lanes will remain open to vehicle traffic on all streets except for Walnut Street, which will be closed for the event.
For more details, see the race course map on the Miles in Martinsville website.
— FROM STAFF REPORTS