BENJAMIN FRANKLIN MIDDLE SCHOOL HOOPS
Benjamin Franklin Middle School's boys and girls basketball teams have opened their 2021-2022 seasons and both are 1-2 through three games. The Eagles boys squad won its first game Monday night at home over Read Mountain Middle School, 44-28, while the girls lost 32-14 at Read Mountain. Last week, the boys lost to Andrew Lewis Middle School, 60-24, at home and 38-37 to Northside Middle School in Roanoke, while the girls lost at Andrew Lewis, 38-6, and won at home over Northside, 28-12. Thursday, the Eagles girls team entertains Cave Spring Middle School at 5:30 p.m., while the boys squad travels to Roanoke to face the Squires at 5:30 p.m.

